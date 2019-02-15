You are here

US slams Iran for prolonging Yemen war and blocking peace

A Houthi militant patrols Sanaa. The US says Iran's backing of the militia has prolonged the devastating conflict there. (AFP)
Hook said Iran had helped prolong the Yemen conflict far longer than necessary. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2019
SARAH GLUBB
US slams Iran for prolonging Yemen war and blocking peace

  • Envoy Brian Hook urges Tehran to change its ways and help make ceasefire agreement a success
  • Iran has “organized, equipped and trained” the Houthi militia
Updated 15 February 2019
SARAH GLUBB
WARSAW: The US on Thursday accused Iran of prolonging the war in Yemen with its support for the Houthis and called on Tehran to help make a ceasefire agreement a success.

Speaking to Arab News at the Middle East conference in Warsaw, Washington’s special represenative for Iran Brian Hook said there had been extensive discussion at the meeting of the war, which is now in its fifth year.

While Hook accused Tehran of being the biggest obstacle to peace in the Middle East, he urged the regime to play a positive role in the process that seeks to bring an end to the conflict in Yemen. 

“This conference was a very useful opportunity for us to educate the world about the very dangerous role Iran has played and continues to play in Yemen,” Hook said. 

“We have a very good agreement that came out of Sweden, Stockholm, but we now need the will of Iran and Houthis to implement the agreement. That is the diplomatic role that we need to take and we very much urge Iran and the Houthis to take that role.”

Hook said Iran had helped prolong the Yemen conflict far longer than necessary. (AFP)

The agreement reached in December installed a ceasefire in the key battleground city of Hodeidah - home to the country’s main port. 

But the UN-mediated deal is under increasing strain with Yemen and the Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government accusing the Houthis of repeated violations.

Hook said Iran had “organized, equipped and trained” the Houthi militia, which seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 to spark the conflict.

“Iran has intensified, prolonged and widened the conflict in Yemen,” he said. “They have allowed this war to go well beyond the course it would otherwise take.”

Hook accused the Western media of missing the story of Iran’s involvement in Yemen. Weapons shipments from Iran have been intercepted heading to the Houthis on dhows and ballistic missiles fired at Saudi cities from Yemen have been supplied by Iran.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, met with the foreign ministers of the UK, US and the UAE to discuss the conflict.

They called on the warring parties to fully implement the Stockholm agreement, and in particular for the Houthis to allow safe access for the UN monitoring team to the areas they control.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are both members of the military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

On Thursday morning, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Abdul-Malek Al-Mekhlafi, gave a very “thoughtful and very forceful analysis of Iran’s very destructive role in Yemen,” Hook said.

Matthew Tueller, the US ambassador to Yemen, told Arab News that there needs to be a collective push back against Iran’s agenda in both Yemen and the region.

“We really hope there’s a process that would put pressure on Iran to not meddle, to not obstruct the process and allow Yemen to reach a peace comprehensive solution,” he said.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and the UN has described Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian emergency, with 10 million people on the brink of famine.

Topics: Middle East Conference Yemen Brian Hook Matthew Tueller

Sudan accuses protest leaders of threatening national security

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir arrives to address members of the Popular Defence Force (PDF), a paramilitary group, in the capital Khartoum on February 12, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
Sudan accuses protest leaders of threatening national security

  • Officials say 30 people have died in protest-related violence so far, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudan on Thursday accused campaigners spearheading protests against President Omar Al-Bashir’s rule of threatening national security and advocating violence, as hundreds of demonstrators staged more rallies.
The country’s acting Information Minister Mamun Hassan warned of taking legal action against protest leaders after campaigners vowed to push on with their “uprising” against Bashir’s three-decade rule.
“It is confirmed what we always said that this... group is calling for violence,” Hassan said in a statement.
Protest campaigners on Wednesday held their first news conference at the offices of the main opposition National Umma Party since demonstrations erupted in December.
The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which is leading the protests, and its allies called on other political groups to join their movement by signing a “Document for Freedom and Change.”
The text outlines a post-Bashir plan including rebuilding Sudan’s justice system and halting the African country’s dire economic decline, the key reason for nationwide demonstrations.
A senior representative of the National Umma Party, which has thrown its weight behind the protests, said at the event that it would continue the “uprising until this regime is overthrown.”
Party leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi, a former prime minister whose government was toppled by Bashir in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, last month called for the president to step down.

Protests first erupted in Sudan on December 19 in the farming town of Atbara after a government decision to triple the price of bread.
They quickly escalated into near-daily demonstrations across cities and towns that analysts say pose the greatest challenge to Bashir since he took power.
Officials say 30 people have died in protest-related violence so far, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.
The authorities led by the feared National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has launched a sweeping crackdown to quell the protests.
Rights groups say hundreds of protesters, opposition leaders, and activists have been arrested, while media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said Thursday that at least 79 journalists have been arrested.
“These systematic arrests have targeted not only reporters covering protests ... but also journalists who themselves dared to protest against the regime’s policy of censorship,” the press freedom group said.
Protesters have pushed on with their near daily rallies despite the clampdown.
Hundreds demonstrated Thursday in central Khartoum after campaigners called to show support for millions affected by conflicts in the country’s three war-wracked regions of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.
Protesters chanting “freedom, peace, justice,” the rallying cry of the anti-government movement, demonstrated were quickly confronted by riot police with tear gas, witnesses said.
Police later broke up the rally, but demonstrators took to the streets in the northern district of Bahari, witnesses said, adding that they too were confronted with tear gas.
Crowds of people living in a camp for the displaced in conflict-wracked Darfur in western Sudan also staged a rally, residents said.
“The residents of camp Zam Zam, mostly young men and women, are chanting anti-government slogans in the center of the camp,” resident Mohamed Issa told AFP by telephone.

Over the years, tens of thousands of people have been killed in Sudan’s internal conflicts and millions more displaced, with hundreds of thousands still living in sprawling camps, especially in Darfur.
The war in Darfur erupted in 2003 when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum, accusing it of marginalizing the region.
“Those who are demonstrating across the country are saying that we are one nation,” said Hassan Adam, a resident of Zam Zam camp.
“We want to build a new Sudan that does not differentiate between a Zurga (black African) and an Arab.”
President Bashir — indicted for war crimes in Darfur by the International Criminal Court — has remained defiant in the face of the protests, promising to promote development and peace across the country, including in conflict-hit states.

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

