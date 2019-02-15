You are here

War kills over 100,000 babies a year: Save the Children

A child stands by his mother as civilians fleeing the Daesh group embattled holdout of Baghouz gather in a field on February 13, 2019 during an operation by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to expel the Daesh from the area, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP


  • The worst-hit countries were Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
MUNICH, Germany: At least 100,000 babies die every year because of armed conflict and its impact, from hunger to denial of aid, Save the Children International said on Friday.
In the 10 worst-hit countries, a conservative estimate of 550,000 infants died as a result of fighting between 2013 and 2017.
They succumbed to war and its effects, among them hunger, damage to hospitals and infrastructure, a lack of access to health care and sanitation and the denial of aid.
It said children face the threat of being killed or maimed, recruited by armed groups, abducted or falling victim to sexual violence.
“Almost one in five children are living in areas impacted by conflict — more than at any time in the past two decades,” said the charity’s CEO Helle Thorning-Schmidt in a statement.
“The number of children being killed or maimed has more than tripled, and we are seeing an alarming increase in the use of aid as a weapon of war,” she said on releasing the report at the Munich Security Conference.
Save the Children said a study it had commissioned from the Peace Research Institute Oslo had found that 420 million children were living in conflict-affected areas in 2017.
This represents 18 percent of all children worldwide and was up by 30 million from the previous year.
The worst-hit countries were Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
The total number of deaths from indirect effects over the five-year period jumped to 870,000 when all children under the age of five were included, the charity said.
It also issued a list of recommendations to help protect children, from steps such as committing to a minimum age of 18 for military recruitment to the avoidance of using explosive weapons in populated areas.
Thorning-Schmidt said the rising number of child casualties was very worrying.
“It is shocking that in the 21st century we are going backwards on principles and moral standards that are so simple — children and civilians should never be targeted.”

Topics: Iran Syria Tunis

$100 million in humanitarian aid pledged to crisis-hit Venezuela

Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
$100 million in humanitarian aid pledged to crisis-hit Venezuela

  • Guaido and Maduro have been locked in a battle over allowing aid into the country
  • The money will go directly to aid collection centers set up on the borders with Colombia and Brazil and on the Caribbean island of Curazao
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
CARACAS: Twenty-five countries have pledged $100 million in aid to Venezuela, a top US official said Thursday, as the crisis-hit country’s Supreme Court took aim at oil executives appointed by the opposition.
Venezuela is plagued by hyperinflation and major shortages of basic goods, and two men — opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro — are vying for control of the country.
The United States is among more than 50 countries that have recognized Guaido as interim president, but Maduro — backed by the country’s military as well as Russia, China and dozens of other states — has so far refused to relinquish his office.
US national security adviser John Bolton made the announcement on the aid pledged to Venezuela following an Organization of American States conference on assisting the country.
“Today, 25 countries, united at the OAS-hosted Conference on Humanitarian Assistance in Support of Venezuela pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance,” Bolton tweeted.
According to David Smolanksy, coordinator of an OAS working group on migration and refugees from Venezuela, the money will go directly to aid collection centers set up on the borders with Colombia and Brazil and on the Caribbean island of Curazao.
At the opening of the conference in Washington, Guaido’s representative in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said the priority is to get aid into Venezuela on February 23 — a month after Guaido declared himself Venezuela’s interim president.
Guaido and Maduro have been locked in a battle over allowing aid into the country, and the military reinforced a blockade on Thursday at the border with Colombia, where the opposition leader has vowed to bring in desperately-needed goods.
AFP journalists saw several new freight containers blocking the road that connects the town of Urena in Venezuela to Cucuta in Colombia, where tons of US aid has been piling up for a week.
Venezuela is enduring the biggest economic crisis in its modern history, with hyperinflation predicted to hit 10 million percent this year according to the International Monetary Fund.
On Wednesday, the opposition-controlled National Assembly — which is headed by Guaido — appointed executives to form new boards for Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA and its US-based affiliate Citgo.
Venezuela’s Supreme Court took aim at the move the following day, ordering that the new appointees face criminal prosecution.
The high court — which is packed with Maduro loyalists — ruled that the executives were named by a legislature whose decisions are “null,” and that the appointees should face prosecution for crimes including “usurpation,” “corruption,” “organized crime” and “terrorism.”
The Supreme Court decision set in motion the process of extraditing the accused, most of whom are in the United States, and freezing their accounts.
Guaido celebrated the appointments as a “step forward in the reconstruction of PDVSA,” but Maduro had warned that those accepting “illegal” appointments would face justice.
The United States, which is leading the push to topple Maduro, has sanctioned key regime financial assets including the Citgo subsidiary, and President Donald Trump has refused to rule out military action against the leftist leader.
Topics: Venezuela

