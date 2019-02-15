Trump administration sued over shift in asylum policy

You are here

In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, a migrant from Honduras pass a child to her father after he jumped the border fence to get into the US side to San Diego, California, from Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File)
SAN FRANCISCO, US: The Trump administration’s policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico while their cases wind through immigration courts violates US law by putting the migrants in danger and depriving them of the ability to prepare their cases, a lawsuit filed Thursday by civil liberties groups claims.
The lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco seeks a court order blocking the Department of Homeland Security from carrying out the policy that took effect in January at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego.
The launch followed months of delicate talks between the US and Mexico and marked a change to the US asylum system that the administration and asylum experts said was unprecedented.
Mexican officials have sent mixed signals on the crucial point of whether Mexico would impose limits on accepting families. The plan began in San Diego with adults only, but US officials have always insisted it would include families, which currently account for nearly half of Border Patrol arrests.
The lawsuit says the first asylum-seeking families were returned to Tijuana on Wednesday, including one with a 1-year-old child.
“Instead of being able to focus on preparing their cases, asylum seekers forced to return to Mexico will have to focus on trying to survive,” according to the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies. “These pressures may deter even those with the strongest asylum claims to give up, rather than endure the wait under such conditions.”
Steven Stafford, a spokesman for the US Department of Justice, said Congress has “explicitly authorized” Homeland Security officials to return migrants to a “contiguous foreign territory” during their immigration proceedings.
“The Department of Justice will defend the Department of Homeland Security’s lawful actions in court,” he said in a statement.
Homeland Security officials have previously said the policy is crucial to manage the crush of asylum seekers at the border and prevent false asylum claims that allow migrants to disappear in the US
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 11 asylum seekers from Central America, many of whom have already experienced violence in Mexico, according to the lawsuit. One plaintiff, identified as Howard Doe, escaped after being kidnapped and held by a drug cartel for more than two weeks while traveling through Mexico to reach the US border, the lawsuit says. It adds that the asylum seekers don’t have the money to stay in Mexico while they fight for asylum or family there that can help them through the legal process.
The lawsuit accuses the administration of violating immigration laws that limit who can be sent back to Mexico, require that migrants have a meaningful opportunity to apply for asylum and prohibit the return of individuals to face persecution, torture or cruel treatment. It also says the administration implemented the new policy without a “reasoned explanation” in violation of administrative requirements.

Myanmar court sentences two to death for Muslim lawyer’s murder

Updated 24 min 48 sec ago
AFP
0

Myanmar court sentences two to death for Muslim lawyer’s murder

  • Ko Ni, whose work and faith made him a target of hate speech online by Buddhist nationalists, was shot in the head at point blank range
  • The murder shocked the country and came about eight months after civilian leader Suu Kyi’s administration entered office
Updated 24 min 48 sec ago
AFP
0

YANGON: A Myanmar court Friday sentenced two people to death for the murder of a Muslim lawyer and Aung San Suu Kyi adviser, after a drawn-out trial backlit by allegations of impunity with a main suspect still at large.
Ko Ni, whose work and faith made him a target of hate speech online by Buddhist nationalists, was shot in the head at point blank range outside Yangon airport in January 2017, while holding his infant grandson.
The brazen, daytime murder shocked the country and came about eight months after civilian leader Suu Kyi’s administration entered office.
Ko Ni was a legal adviser to her National League for Democracy and had been working on plans to amend the 2008 military-drafted constitution, which gifts the armed forces control of defense and a quarter of parliamentary seats.
Critics have said the slow trial fell short of establishing a complete picture of what led to the murder, pointing to the military backgrounds of two suspects on trial and an elusive fugitive thought to be the mastermind.
Judge Khin Maung Maung sentenced gunman Kyi Lin, who also shot and killed a taxi driver while fleeing, “to death until he dies by hanging.”
Though Myanmar has the death penalty it has not been carried out in at least 10 years, according to Amnesty International.
The shooter also received an extra 23 years and hard labor for weapons charges and the death of taxi driver Nay Win, who chased him after Ko Ni was gunned down.
Accomplice Aung Win Zaw, who was at the airport, was also sentenced to death.
Two other defendants Zeya Phyo and Aung Win Tun, who assisted at different stages of the plot, received five years and three years imprisonment with hard labor respectively.
Armed police, journalists and diplomats crowded the dilapidated courthouse in Insein, on the outskirts of Yangon, awaiting the verdict.
Myanmar was ruled by military-backed regimes for almost five decades. The 2008 charter enshrines the military’s political power by giving it an effective veto over constitutional change.
It also bars presidential candidates with foreign spouses. The clause was believed to be aimed at Suu Kyi, who had a family with a British academic.
Instead she serves as state counsellor, a position that Ko Ni is said to have devised.
The NLD formed a committee this month to discuss changes to the constitution, a move opposed by military MPs.
Ko Ni had been one of the few high-profile Muslims still involved in politics in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, after the NLD failed to enlist any Muslim candidates in its historic 2015 election run.
The case is one of many that have marred the international legacy of former dissident hero Suu Kyi, who was criticized for not going to his funeral.
Suu Kyi’s global image lays in tatters for her handling of the Rohingya crisis and the jailing of two Reuters journalists.

