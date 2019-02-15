You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar court sentences two to death for Muslim lawyer’s murder
﻿

Myanmar court sentences two to death for Muslim lawyer’s murder

Four men are accused of plotting the Jan. 29, 2017 murder of a prominent Myanmar lawyer and adviser to de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

Myanmar court sentences two to death for Muslim lawyer’s murder

  • Ko Ni, whose work and faith made him a target of hate speech online by Buddhist nationalists, was shot in the head at point blank range
  • The murder shocked the country and came about eight months after civilian leader Suu Kyi’s administration entered office
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

YANGON: A Myanmar court Friday sentenced two people to death for the murder of a Muslim lawyer and Aung San Suu Kyi adviser, after a drawn-out trial backlit by allegations of impunity with a main suspect still at large.
Ko Ni, whose work and faith made him a target of hate speech online by Buddhist nationalists, was shot in the head at point blank range outside Yangon airport in January 2017, while holding his infant grandson.
The brazen, daytime murder shocked the country and came about eight months after civilian leader Suu Kyi’s administration entered office.
Ko Ni was a legal adviser to her National League for Democracy and had been working on plans to amend the 2008 military-drafted constitution, which gifts the armed forces control of defense and a quarter of parliamentary seats.
Critics have said the slow trial fell short of establishing a complete picture of what led to the murder, pointing to the military backgrounds of two suspects on trial and an elusive fugitive thought to be the mastermind.
Judge Khin Maung Maung sentenced gunman Kyi Lin, who also shot and killed a taxi driver while fleeing, “to death until he dies by hanging.”
Though Myanmar has the death penalty it has not been carried out in at least 10 years, according to Amnesty International.
The shooter also received an extra 23 years and hard labor for weapons charges and the death of taxi driver Nay Win, who chased him after Ko Ni was gunned down.
Accomplice Aung Win Zaw, who was at the airport, was also sentenced to death.
Two other defendants Zeya Phyo and Aung Win Tun, who assisted at different stages of the plot, received five years and three years imprisonment with hard labor respectively.
Armed police, journalists and diplomats crowded the dilapidated courthouse in Insein, on the outskirts of Yangon, awaiting the verdict.
Myanmar was ruled by military-backed regimes for almost five decades. The 2008 charter enshrines the military’s political power by giving it an effective veto over constitutional change.
It also bars presidential candidates with foreign spouses. The clause was believed to be aimed at Suu Kyi, who had a family with a British academic.
Instead she serves as state counsellor, a position that Ko Ni is said to have devised.
The NLD formed a committee this month to discuss changes to the constitution, a move opposed by military MPs.
Ko Ni had been one of the few high-profile Muslims still involved in politics in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, after the NLD failed to enlist any Muslim candidates in its historic 2015 election run.
The case is one of many that have marred the international legacy of former dissident hero Suu Kyi, who was criticized for not going to his funeral.
Suu Kyi’s global image lays in tatters for her handling of the Rohingya crisis and the jailing of two Reuters journalists.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

0
World
Myanmar students sentenced to hard labor over protest
0
World
Myanmar villagers flee fresh Rakhine State fighting, enter Bangladesh

UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh

Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh

Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Britain's security relationship with its European allies was being galvanized by common problems such as dealing with militant fighters and brides returning to Europe after the collapse of Daesh's "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq, the chief of Britain's foreign intelligence service said on Friday.
"We are very concerned about this because all experience tells us that once someone has put themselves in that sort of position they are likely to have acquired the skills and connections that make them potentially very dangerous," Alex Younger, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6, said.
"The reality is that so far, it has been a completely manageable problem," he added. "I can't predict accurately what will happen in future, but it's a very complex environment."
Daesh has morphed and is proving "adept at inspiring attacks rather than directing them", he said.
"Al-Qaeda, which has always been in a rivalry, and almost zero sum relationship with Daesh, has, I think, undergone a certain resurgence as a result of the degradation of Daesh," he added. "It is definitely not down and out."

Topics: Daesh Al-Qaeda Syria Iraq MI6 UK intelligence

Related

0
World
UK official vows to prevent return of Britons who backed Daesh
0
Middle-East
US-Libya forces raid Al-Qaeda site in Libyan city of Ubari

Latest updates

UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh
0
Tribal truckers, praying paramedics: mixed bag on last Daesh front
0
Qatar real estate hit hard ahead of World Cup
0
New UN Syria envoy seeks Syria constitution talks, no firm timeframe
0
Saudi Arabia key to stability says Pakistani FM ahead of crown prince visit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.