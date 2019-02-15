You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo meets EU’s top diplomat after Pence’s Iran statement
﻿

Pompeo meets EU’s top diplomat after Pence’s Iran statement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 February 2019
Reuters
0

Pompeo meets EU’s top diplomat after Pence’s Iran statement

  • Mogherini helped seal the 2005 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers
  • Trump last year pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran deal
Updated 15 February 2019
Reuters
0

BRUSSELS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the EU’s top diplomat in Brussels on Friday, a day after Vice President Mike Pence accused America’s traditional European allies of trying to undermine US sanctions against Iran.
The meeting with Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief, was scheduled before Pence’s rebuke of European powers during a Middle East peace conference in Warsaw on Thursday, which Mogherini missed, citing a scheduling conflict at NATO.
Mogherini, who helped seal the 2005 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, greeted Pence in front of a bank of cameras at the EU’s headquarters in Brussels before they headed into a conference room for the breakfast meeting, that was scheduled to last for about an hour.
Mogherini shook her head and waved off a question from the media about what she thought of Pence’s speech in Warsaw on Thursday, where he accused the European Union of trying to break the impact of US economic sanctions on Iran.
Pence’s unusually tough words for allies Germany, France and Britain reflect Washington’s strategy to try to isolate Iran, in remarks that were likely to further strain transatlantic relations.
Trump last year pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran deal, under which Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.
On Thursday, speaking at NATO before Pence’s comments, Mogherini said the United States and the European Union had “different views” on the Iran nuclear deal and said upholding it was critical to European security because it prevented Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
European countries say they share Washington’s concerns about Iran’s involvement in wars in Yemen and Syria but believe withdrawing from the nuclear deal was a mistake, and have promised to try to salvage the deal as long as Iran continues to abide by it. In practice, European companies have accepted new US sanctions on Iran and abandoned plans to invest there.
France, Germany and Britain agreed in January to open a new channel for non-dollar trade with Iran to avert US sanctions, through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) meant to help match Iranian oil and gas exports against purchases of EU goods.
However, the trade vehicle will likely take months to become operational and diplomats said it will be used only for smaller trade, for example of humanitarian products or food .

Topics: Mike Pompeo Warsaw Summit

Related

0
Middle-East
Palestine says Warsaw talks ‘normalize’ Israeli occupation
Special 0
Middle-East
World powers gather for Warsaw Middle East summit expected to pressure on Iran

New UN Syria envoy seeks Syria constitution talks, no firm timeframe

Updated 15 February 2019
Reuters
0

New UN Syria envoy seeks Syria constitution talks, no firm timeframe

  • Formation of a constitutional committee is key to political reforms and new elections meant to unify Syria
  • Pedersen said he could not be more specific about the timeframe for a meeting of the committee
Updated 15 February 2019
Reuters
0

GENEVA: The new UN envoy tasked with forging peace in Syria hopes to convene a constitutional committee in Geneva “as soon as possible,” he said on Friday, without giving a firm timeframe for the latest attempt to end the country’s devastating war.
Formation of a constitutional committee is key to political reforms and new elections meant to unify Syria and end an almost eight-year-old war, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced about half of Syria’s pre-war 22 million population.
Geir Pedersen, the fourth Syria mediator after Kofi Annan, Lakhdar Brahimi and Staffan de Mistura, said he also had ideas about how to build trust and confidence between the two sides, who have previously attended nine rounds of largely fruitless talks as the war rumbled on.
“I think we have identified the challenges and we have agreed on how we should move forward and that I see as a very, very positive sign,” Pedersen told reporters.
“My hope (is) that they will be able as soon as possible to have the constitution committee to meet in Geneva.”
Syria’s opposition last year agreed to join a process of rewriting the constitution under UN auspices following a peacemaking conference in the Russian city of Sochi.
But President Bashar Assad, who is emerging triumphant in the conflict and has sworn to retake every inch of Syria still outside his control, has objected to the world body naming members of the committee.
Pedersen said he could not be more specific about the timeframe for a meeting of the committee, but he said his discussions with relevant parties were good.
Asked if he would have failed if he had not presided over an end to the war by the end of his tenure, Pedersen said the aim was to negotiate an agreement between the two parties.
“To be able to get to a situation where you can say that we have been able to put eight years of conflict behind us and that we as Syrians agree that we will begin the process of creating a future for coming Syrians, that... would be the definition that we have been successful.”
Pedersen met the opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) in Riyadh last month, shortly after a visit to Damascus, where Assad’s forces have made large territorial gains on the battlefield, largely thanks to Russian and Iranian support.
Russia, Iran and Turkey, supporters of the main sides left in Syria’s complex war, have so far failed to agree on the make-up of the constitutional committee.
But chief opposition negotiator Nasr Haririr said on Jan. 19 after talks with Pedersen that Syria had a good opportunity to reach a political solution to its war because cease-fires have brought calm to many areas of the country.
Pedersen added that he saw the constitutional committee as “a potential door opener” for the political process.
In parallel with this, work was also needed on other issues and he hoped to discuss this in more detail with the Syrian parties, including the government and SNC, he said.
As a sign of increasing confidence, Pedersen said he hoped to see more prisoner exchanges, and clarity on missing persons, following a swap between the government and rebel forces a few days ago, where each side handed over 20 prisoners.

Topics: Syria

Related

0
Offbeat
Syrians act in playback theater to heal war trauma
Special 0
Middle-East
Russia tells Turkey to get Assad’s ‘green light’ for safe zone in Syria

Latest updates

Shanahan: We have destroyed Daesh’s capabilities, it is no longer able to detain civilians
0
UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh
0
Tribal truckers, praying paramedics: mixed bag on last Daesh front
0
Qatar real estate hit hard ahead of World Cup
0
New UN Syria envoy seeks Syria constitution talks, no firm timeframe
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.