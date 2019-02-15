You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore detains alleged sponsor of Malaysian Daesh fighter
﻿

Singapore detains alleged sponsor of Malaysian Daesh fighter

Singaporean businessman Mohamed Kazali bin Salleh, 48, is suspected of being a “close associate” of Mohamad Aquil bin Wan Zainal Abidin, believed to be the most senior Malaysian Daesh fighter in Syria. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

Singapore detains alleged sponsor of Malaysian Daesh fighter

  • The arrest highlights the continued influence of Southeast Asian militants fighting with Daesh in Iraq and Syria in radicalizing people back home
  • The Daesh militants is facing defeat in the Middle East
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who gave financial support to a Syria-based Daesh militant from Malaysia has been detained under the city-state’s tough internal security laws, authorities said Friday.
The arrest highlights the continued influence of Southeast Asian militants fighting with Daesh in Iraq and Syria in radicalizing people back home, even as the militants face defeat in the Middle East.
Singaporean businessman Mohamed Kazali bin Salleh, 48, is suspected of being a “close associate” of Mohamad Aquil bin Wan Zainal Abidin, believed to be the most senior Malaysian Daesh fighter in Syria, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Kazali, who had been living in the Malaysian state of Johor next to Singapore, paid for the militant’s trip to Syria in late 2013 to fight with Daesh and continued to support him financially, the ministry said.
In return, Aquil “kept him updated on his exploits on the battlefield,” it said. Kazali became increasingly radicalized over time and pledged allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
He shared news of Aquil’s activities in Syria on social media to inspire others to travel there and was also prepared to finance them.
In December, he received instructions from Aquil to carry out an attack in Johor but he did not follow through for fear of being arrested, MHA said.
Kazali was arrested by Malaysian authorities in December and deported to Singapore, where he is being held under the Internal Security Act, which allows for detention without trial for up to two years.
A second person was also detained under the act — Hazim Syahmi bin Mahfoot, a 28-year-old car exporter who was influenced by Kazali’s radical views and was convinced by him to carry out attacks against Islam’s perceived enemies.
He took an oath to be “loyal and obedient to Kazali even if it involved carrying out attacks and killing others,” although he did not participate in any acts of violence, authorities said.

Topics: Singapore

Related

0
Middle-East
US-backed Syrian forces clearing Daesh remnants from villages
0
World
UK teen runaway who joined Daesh ‘wants to come home’

UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh

Updated 54 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
0

UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh

Updated 54 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Britain's security relationship with its European allies was being galvanized by common problems such as dealing with militant fighters and brides returning to Europe after the collapse of Daesh's "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq, the chief of Britain's foreign intelligence service said on Friday.
"We are very concerned about this because all experience tells us that once someone has put themselves in that sort of position they are likely to have acquired the skills and connections that make them potentially very dangerous," Alex Younger, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6, said.
"The reality is that so far, it has been a completely manageable problem," he added. "I can't predict accurately what will happen in future, but it's a very complex environment."
Daesh has morphed and is proving "adept at inspiring attacks rather than directing them", he said.
"Al-Qaeda, which has always been in a rivalry, and almost zero sum relationship with Daesh, has, I think, undergone a certain resurgence as a result of the degradation of Daesh," he added. "It is definitely not down and out."

Topics: Daesh Al-Qaeda Syria Iraq MI6 UK intelligence

Related

0
World
UK official vows to prevent return of Britons who backed Daesh
0
Middle-East
US-Libya forces raid Al-Qaeda site in Libyan city of Ubari

Latest updates

Shanahan: We have destroyed Daesh’s capabilities, it is no longer able to detain civilians
0
UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh
0
Tribal truckers, praying paramedics: mixed bag on last Daesh front
0
Qatar real estate hit hard ahead of World Cup
0
New UN Syria envoy seeks Syria constitution talks, no firm timeframe
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.