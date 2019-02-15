You are here

  • Home
  • Britain is ready to leave EU next month without a deal
﻿

Britain is ready to leave EU next month without a deal

Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, Britain, February 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 15 February 2019
Reuters
0

Britain is ready to leave EU next month without a deal

  • Britain’s government is ready to leave the European Union without a divorce deal unless parliament votes for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan
  • May suffered a latest defeat on her Brexit strategy on Thursday, undermining her pledge to EU leaders
Updated 15 February 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Britain’s government is ready to leave the European Union without a divorce deal unless parliament votes for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, the government’s leader in the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, said.
“Essentially that is what will happen unless we don’t vote for a deal. The legal position is that we leave without a deal,” Leadsom told BBC radio on Friday.
“People say extend, oh well, extend Article 50, but I have had two public meetings in my constituency in the last few weeks and people, whether they voted remain or leave, the overwhelming view is they say just get on with it.”
May suffered a latest defeat on her Brexit strategy on Thursday, undermining her pledge to EU leaders to get her divorce deal approved if they grant her concessions.

Topics: Brexit

Related

0
World
Donald Tusk says EU still waiting on ‘realistic’ Brexit offer, as Scottish first minister piles pressure on May
0
Business & Economy
UK approaches Gulf countries on post-Brexit trade pact — UAE minister

Ireland frustrated by lack of Brexit clarity from UK — foreign minister

Updated 22 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

Ireland frustrated by lack of Brexit clarity from UK — foreign minister

  • Simon Coveney: I think we were reminded again last night of the reality that the House of Commons isn’t clear in terms of what it wants
  • Coveney: We’re still waiting for a specific ask from the British government which we haven’t got in recent weeks
Updated 22 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBLIN: Ireland and the European Union are frustrated by the lack of clarity from the British parliament on Brexit, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government lost another vote.
“I think we were reminded again last night of the reality that the House of Commons isn’t clear in terms of what it wants; there doesn’t seem to be a majority of MPs asking for anything specific,” Coveney told reporters.
“That of course is frustrating from an Irish perspective and from an EU perspective. We’re still waiting for a specific ask from the British government which we haven’t got in recent weeks.”

Topics: Simon Coveney Brexit

Related

0
World
Britain will leave EU next month with or without a deal — Brexit minister
0
World
Donald Tusk says EU still waiting on ‘realistic’ Brexit offer, as Scottish first minister piles pressure on May

Latest updates

Egypt official: Home-made bomb explodes near mosque, 3 hurt
0
Ireland frustrated by lack of Brexit clarity from UK — foreign minister
0
Shanahan: We have destroyed Daesh’s capabilities, it is no longer able to detain civilians
0
UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh
0
Tribal truckers, praying paramedics: mixed bag on last Daesh front
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.