Myanmar army chief denies systematic persecution of Rohingya

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing cast doubt on U.N. estimates that some 730,000 Rohingya had fled to Bangladesh. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 February 2019
Reuters
0

Myanmar army chief denies systematic persecution of Rohingya

  • "Criticism without any certain proof hurts the nation's dignity," Min Aung Hlaing said
  • Myanmar has consistently denied the accusations of murder, rape and other abuses by its forces
Updated 15 February 2019
Reuters
0

TOKYO: Myanmar's army chief, who is facing international calls that he be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, has denied any systematic army persecution and said such accusations were an insult to his country's honour.
In his first detailed interview since the Myanmar military launched a crackdown in 2017, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing cast doubt on U.N. estimates that some 730,000 Rohingya had fled to Bangladesh, and on their accounts of abuses by his forces, saying the refugees had been told what to say.
"Criticism without any certain proof hurts the nation's dignity," Min Aung Hlaing told Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily in an interview published on Friday.
Myanmar forces launched their offensive in Rakhine State in 2017 in response to a series of attacks by Rohingya insurgents on security posts near the Bangladesh border.
A U.N. fact-finding mission last year said the military campaign, which refugees say included mass killings and rape, was orchestrated with "genocidal intent" and recommended charging Min Aung Hlaing and five other generals with the "gravest crimes under international law".
A U.N. rights investigator said last month that Min Aung Hlaing and others should be held accountable for genocide against the Rohingya and doing so was necessary before refugees could return.
Myanmar has consistently denied the accusations of murder, rape and other abuses by its forces though Min Aung Hlaing acknowledged that "a number of security men may have been involved".
Min Aung Hlaing, in the interview on Thursday in the Myanmar capital, Naypyitaw, raised questions not only about the number of people who had fled, but also about their motives.
"It's possible to think that the reasons they moved to Bangladesh were things like living with relatives or fleeing to a third country," he said.
"All of them are saying the same thing, which I believe somebody told them to say."
The Rohingya have faced discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar for generations.
They are generally regarded as illegal immigrants from South Asia and few of them have Myanmar citizenship.
Many have sought better lives elsewhere in Asia while occasional military crackdowns over the decades have sent waves of people fleeing to Bangladesh.
The U.N. Human Rights Council in September voted to set up an "ongoing independent mechanism" for Myanmar that would collect, consolidate, and preserve evidence of crimes that could be used in any eventual court case.
Myanmar has said it "absolutely rejects" that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has jurisdiction to rule on its actions, a point Min Aung Hlaing repeated in the interview.
Myanmar is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the Hague-based court.
"We will not accept any instructions that threaten Myanmar's sovereignty," he said.

Topics: Myanmar Rohinghya

Donald Trump to declare ‘national emergency’ to fund US-Mexico border wall

Updated 35 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

Donald Trump to declare ‘national emergency’ to fund US-Mexico border wall

  • Trump’s plan, announced by the White House on a chaotic political day Thursday, alarmed US lawmakers
  • Signing the spending bill will bring an end to a rolling, two-month battle over government funding
Updated 35 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency Friday to fund his long-sought US-Mexico border wall, after agreeing to a measure that prevents a new government shutdown but excludes the billions he demanded for the barrier.

"I am going to be signing a national emergency," Trump said from the Rose Garden, as he claimed illegal immigration marked "an invasion of our country."

His announcement of his intentions came on the same day as he said he would state his case on Daesh "within 24 hours."

Trump said he would speak about Syria in the coming days, as European allies and Russia wait to see how he will carry out his December decision to withdrawal all 2,000 US troops from the country.

"We have a lot of great announcements having to do with Syria and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24 hours," Trump said during Rose Garden event at the White House.

He also hailed Pyongyang's "tremendous" economic potential Friday, ahead of a second scheduled summit between the US president and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un.

"Their location between South Korea and Russia and China right smack in the middle is phenomenal. And we think they have a great chance for tremendous economic prosperity in the future," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Pyongyang has yet to provide any official confirmation of the Feb. 27-28 summit, which will be the second time the two leaders come together following their June 12 Singapore meeting.

On his birder wall plans, Trump said he will use executive powers to bypass Congress, which approved far less money for his proposed wall than he had sought. He plans to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts for the wall.

The move is already drawing bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill and expected to face rounds of legal challenges.

Trump has been demanding for a wall on the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) southern border

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government and avoid a repeat of this winter's debilitating five-week government shutdown. The money in the bill for border barriers, about $1.4 billion, is far below the $5.7 billion Trump insisted he needed and would finance just a quarter of the 200-plus miles (322 kilometers) he wanted this year.

Members of the migrant caravan that has made its way from central America to the US-Mexico border

To bridge the gap, Trump announced that he will be spending roughly $8 billion on border barriers — combining the money approved by Congress with funding he plans to repurpose through executive actions, including the national emergency. The money is expected to come from funds targeted for military construction and counterdrug efforts, but aides could not immediately specify which military projects would be affected.

Topics: US President Donald Trump US Mexico Trump border wall

