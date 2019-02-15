You are here

  • Home
  • Tribal truckers, praying paramedics: mixed bag on last Daesh front
﻿

Tribal truckers, praying paramedics: mixed bag on last Daesh front

Sahale Eubank, a volunteer with the Free Burma Rangers (FBR), is pictured at a plateau overlooking the embattled Baghouz area in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, on February 15, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0

Tribal truckers, praying paramedics: mixed bag on last Daesh front

Updated 15 February 2019
AFP
0
NEAR BAGHOUZ: As destitute civilians stumble out of the Daesh group’s last enclave in east Syria, a mixed bag of unlikely characters are pitching in to help get them to safety.
They include a team of medics led by an American veteran and his children as well as a group of truckers from a remote Syrian town.
Close to 40,000 have fled Daesh’s last Euphrates Valley bastions into territory held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, in pitiful conditions after weeks of bombardment and food shortages.
Citing security concerns, global aid agencies have kept their distance from the town of Baghouz where the jihadists are making a last stand and the SDF’s limited humanitarian capacities cannot cope with the influx.
Enter the Free Burma Rangers (FBR).
Led by a US veteran and passionate Christian, David Eubank, the team of around 25 volunteers — including his wife and three children — is camped out on a plateau overlooking Baghouz that serves as the first stop for fleeing civilians.
“We’re not qualified to be here. I asked God, what would I do here?” Eubank told AFP, dressed in military fatigues and a fishing hat, a pistol holstered on his hip.
“I felt God say: ‘Give up your own way. Just come help,’” he said.
In the distance, about two dozen civilians could be seen shuffling toward the plateau from Baghouz.
Eubank and another volunteer were the first to descend the sandy bank to meet them, hoisting displaced women’s overstuffed bags over their shoulders and helping children scramble up.


One bearded volunteer tended to a thin boy’s chest wound, shouting for antibiotics in English as the child stared at him in confusion.
Eubank established the FBR in Burma in 1997, with a slogan drawn from a Bible verse calling on people to “preach good news to the poor” and “release the oppressed.”
After Daesh swept across the region in 2014, the FBR expanded to Iraq, where Eubank, his wife and their three children became local celebrities for rescuing a young Iraqi girl after her mother was killed in fighting in Mosul.
What brought them to Syria? Another message from God, said Eubank’s eldest daughter, Sahale.
“We feel like God sent us here, otherwise we wouldn’t have wanted to come,” said the 18-year-old blonde, who usually drives wounded people to the main civilian point further on but was using a quiet afternoon to study Thai in the shade of an armored personnel carrier.
When they’re not treating civilians, the rest of the team spends their spare time jogging through the Syrian plain, praying, and doing “camp stuff,” said 24-year-old volunteer Tyler Sheen.
Sheen, from Colorado, said he felt he was in the right place to witness the end of IS.
“It’s the scourge, the most talked about evil in the world so I think it’s a great place to be right now,” he told AFP.
The volunteers inevitably strike an odd figure in the Syrian plain, surrounded by gruff Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighters with whom they can only communicate through translators.
When the SDF’s spokesman visited their outpost recently, Eubank grabbed his hands to lead him in prayer as a translator stood between them, as if presiding over a marriage ceremony.


But if the Eubanks are inspired by goodwill, the truckers who form another key link in the evacuation of civilians from Baghouz are motivated by financial rewards.
Once displaced families are taken to a larger collection point further away, they are screened and guided onto the backs of cargo trucks to be driven about six hours north to the Al-Hol displacement camp.
Their 11 drivers are tribesmen from the town of Al-Shuhayl, hired by the SDF at a rate of 75,000 Syrian pounds ($150) for each round-trip, which usually takes two days.
“Wherever there’s a trip we can earn from, we do it,” said one driver in his forties, Farhan Al-Ali.
Some truckers said they rely on pills to stay awake through the 600-kilometer (380-mile) round trip.
“Sometimes we get to Al-Hol at two or three in the morning, then we drive all the way back to Shuhayl,” said Abu Hamud, a 54-year-old driver with a red-and-white scarf draped over his head.
They are used to shuttling cattle or farming equipment, so the dozens of veiled women and children are an unusual — and fragile — load.
The International Rescue Committee, which works in world crisis zones, said Wednesday that 51 people, mostly newborn children, had died after arriving at Al-Hol or during the “precarious journey.”
The United Nations has called on authorities to provide more suitable transportation like buses.
“My heart aches for the kids. They’re tiny and hungry,” said Abu Hamud. “I had a 20-day-old baby die in my truck.”

Pakistan’s tallest man has some giant problems

Updated 15 February 2019
RAJA RIAZ
0

Pakistan’s tallest man has some giant problems

  • 23-year-old Zia Rasheed is often sickly, stays in bed watching tv and playing games on his phone
  • Says he never dreams of getting married, doesn’t consider it a possibility in his condition
Updated 15 February 2019
RAJA RIAZ
0

GARHA MORE, Pakistan: Zia Rasheed had a normal childhood by most standards: he attended school, teased his five siblings and played crickets with his friends and cousins on the dusty streets of his village in central Pakistan. 
But his 12th birthday came with an incredible growth spurt. Now at 23, Rasheed measures 8 feet in height, making him the tallest man in Pakistan. He is only three inches shy of the world record for the tallest man on earth. The rest of his family, including his parents, four brothers and one sister, are all average-sized. 
But for all his uniqueness, the story of Rasheed’s life as he tells it is one of giant misfortune, ill health and increasingly, poverty. 
His massive height, measured and verified by Arab News at a local hospital, is due to a malfunction of the pituitary gland which causes benign tumors that in turn produce up to 1,000 times the normal amount of growth hormones. 
Rasheed has undergone three surgeries already but new and growing tumors will require more procedures, he told Arab News in Garha More, a town west of the Chenab River, about 100 km from the main city of Multan. 
Enduring medical problems have rendered Rasheed too weak to leave home on most days and his aching knees are hardly able to support his body weight. “I used to go meet friends in the area, my schoolmates, my childhood friends and my cousins, but due to my illnesses I feel very weak, I can’t walk comfortably,” Rasheed said. 
He said he spends his days at home, convalescing in a custom-made, 9-foot-long iron bed, watching films and playing games on his mobile phone. “It is difficult for me to go out now,” Rasheed said. 
Rasheed also has trouble finding clothes and shoes his size and cannot fit on public buses. He used to attend school but was forced to leave due to adjustment issues caused by his height. 
“It was difficult for me to continue in school because of my continuously growing height as I could not adjust with my classmates; they also did not feel comfortable with me around,” Rasheed said. “But my father made efforts and taught me at home. I passed my matriculation as a distance learner from Allama Iqbal Open University.”
Rasheed also had to give up on playing his favorite sport, cricket, once he grew too tall. He still goes to the grounds though, he said, and watches his friends play from the sidelines. 
Rasheed’s height has not been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records, or any other organization, so far. Currently, Pakistan’s tallest man is Naseer Soomro from Shikarpur, a district in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, who stands at 7 feet 10 inches tall. 
“I request authorities to help me get registered in the Guinness World Records book as I am the tallest person of Pakistan at the moment and still growing,” Rasheed said. “It is possible that I will break the world record in the near future.”
Rasheed says, if officially measured, he would also have the world’s longest hand measuring 11.5 inches from the wrist to the tip of his middle finger, compared to the standing record held by a Turk whose hand is 11.2 inches long. 
As of now, without official recognition, Rasheed says he attracts a fair amount of goggling and commentary, some of it complimentary, some not. People yelping in shock at the sight of him, or whipping out their cellphones and taking photos without permission are a routine occurrence in his life.
During a recent trip to perform the Umrah in Makkah, he said he got special protocol at the Kaaba and a guard cleared the way for him to kiss the Hajjr-e-Aswad (black stone). 
But his experience in Dubai was not so pleasant. 
“The person who took me there put me on display in a shopping mall and starting collecting money from people taking pictures with me,” Rasheed said. “I disliked that.”
“When strangers look at me and become surprised, I feel really uncomfortable,” he added. 
Right now, Rasheed says he has made peace with the idea that he might end up spending his life alone.
His father, a primary school teacher, is already having a hard time coughing up the money for medicines, doctors’ fees and the transportation costs of traveling to bigger cities for treatment. Finding a girl for Rasheed to marry is not on any one’s agenda. 
“I don’t think about getting married as I can’t afford it,” Rasheed said. “I am fully dependent on my parents who are taking care of my medical bills, food and shelter. I don’t want to put another burden on them.”
When asked if he had ever liked someone, he said: “I’ve never thought of trying to find a match, I’ve never tried it.”
What is, however, on Rasheed’s mind is his growing health problems and worries about how to pay medical bills. He hopes the government of Imran Khan, who came to power last year promising to implement a pro-poor agenda, will help. 
“It is becoming more and more difficult for my family to afford my expenses,” Rasheed said. “The government should help and make arrangements for my treatment. I need surgery again.”

Topics: Pakistan tallest man

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Plaid Model
0
Sri Lanka needs hangmen after resuming capital punishment
0
The making of memories: Syrian artist Sara Naim uses material from her homeland to create striking abstract imagery
0
Kashmir terror attack: Indian PM warns of strong action
0
Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.