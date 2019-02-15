You are here

Ireland frustrated by lack of Brexit clarity from UK — foreign minister

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said, ‘the House of Commons isn’t clear in terms of what it wants; there doesn’t seem to be a majority of MPs asking for anything specific.’ (Reuters)
  • Simon Coveney: I think we were reminded again last night of the reality that the House of Commons isn’t clear in terms of what it wants
  • Coveney: We’re still waiting for a specific ask from the British government which we haven’t got in recent weeks
DUBLIN: Ireland and the European Union are frustrated by the lack of clarity from the British parliament on Brexit, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government lost another vote.
“I think we were reminded again last night of the reality that the House of Commons isn’t clear in terms of what it wants; there doesn’t seem to be a majority of MPs asking for anything specific,” Coveney told reporters.
“That of course is frustrating from an Irish perspective and from an EU perspective. We’re still waiting for a specific ask from the British government which we haven’t got in recent weeks.”

