JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has condemned Houthi militias in Yemen for preventing officials from the World Food Programme (WFP) from accessing WFP grain stores in Hodeidah.
Al-Rabeeah also listed a series of “heinous crimes” that he claimed had been committed by the Houthis, including the recruitment of child soldiers, the bombing of refugee camps, looting and confiscation of humanitarian aid, and “indiscriminate setting of mines in civilian areas.”
He called on the UN and other organizations to intervene and stop “the Houthis’ violations of human rights.”
Yemen’s Houthis targeting aid warehouses, says Saudi relief aid chief
Yemen’s Houthis targeting aid warehouses, says Saudi relief aid chief
- Al-Rabeeah called on the UN and other organizations to intervene and stop “the Houthis’ violations of human rights”
JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has condemned Houthi militias in Yemen for preventing officials from the World Food Programme (WFP) from accessing WFP grain stores in Hodeidah.