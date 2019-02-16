You are here

Yemen's Houthis targeting aid warehouses, says Saudi relief aid chief

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah listed a series of “heinous crimes” committed by the Houthis, including the recruitment of child soldiers. (SPA)
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
Yemen's Houthis targeting aid warehouses, says Saudi relief aid chief

  Al-Rabeeah called on the UN and other organizations to intervene and stop "the Houthis' violations of human rights"
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has condemned Houthi militias in Yemen for preventing officials from the World Food Programme (WFP) from accessing WFP grain stores in Hodeidah.
Al-Rabeeah also listed a series of “heinous crimes” that he claimed had been committed by the Houthis, including the recruitment of child soldiers, the bombing of refugee camps, looting and confiscation of humanitarian aid, and “indiscriminate setting of mines in civilian areas.”
He called on the UN and other organizations to intervene and stop “the Houthis’ violations of human rights.”

Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off

An aircraft cockpit fitted out with PlayStation DR technology will allow visitors to share the experience. (SPA)
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off

  The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: It is one of the most demanding skills in modern combat.
Now visitors to a military exhibition in Tabuk will get the chance to command a fighter plane and take part in a simulated air battle.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday.
An aircraft cockpit fitted out with PlayStation DR technology will allow visitors to share the experience of fighter pilots taking off and joining in supersonic aerial combat.

