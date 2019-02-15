King Fahd exhibit highlights Saudi-Kuwaiti ties

Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off

JEDDAH: It is one of the most demanding skills in modern combat.

Now visitors to a military exhibition in Tabuk will get the chance to command a fighter plane and take part in a simulated air battle.

The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday.

An aircraft cockpit fitted out with PlayStation DR technology will allow visitors to share the experience of fighter pilots taking off and joining in supersonic aerial combat.