﻿

King Fahd exhibit highlights Saudi-Kuwaiti ties

“Fahd — the Spirit of Leadership,” have been documenting their journeys through the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center in Kuwait. (SPA)
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
  • King Fahd’s beautiful white 1980s Oldsmobile Regency, classic sky-blue 1987 Mercedes-Benz 600, and his black 1987 Cadillac have all proved particularly popular with visitors
JEDDAH: Visitors to the exhibition of the life and history of King Fahd, titled “Fahd — the Spirit of Leadership,” have been documenting their journeys through the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center in Kuwait.
From the “Solid Brotherhood” pavilion, documenting Fahd’s strong relationship with the emirs of Kuwait, to many others, the exhibition displays photographs of the king and his Kuwaiti “brothers” in more personal, candid moments.
King Fahd’s beautiful white 1980s Oldsmobile Regency, classic sky-blue 1987 Mercedes-Benz 600, and his black 1987 Cadillac have all proved particularly popular with visitors.

Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off

Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
  • The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday
JEDDAH: It is one of the most demanding skills in modern combat.
Now visitors to a military exhibition in Tabuk will get the chance to command a fighter plane and take part in a simulated air battle.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday.
An aircraft cockpit fitted out with PlayStation DR technology will allow visitors to share the experience of fighter pilots taking off and joining in supersonic aerial combat.

