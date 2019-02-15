JEDDAH: Visitors to the exhibition of the life and history of King Fahd, titled “Fahd — the Spirit of Leadership,” have been documenting their journeys through the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center in Kuwait.
From the “Solid Brotherhood” pavilion, documenting Fahd’s strong relationship with the emirs of Kuwait, to many others, the exhibition displays photographs of the king and his Kuwaiti “brothers” in more personal, candid moments.
King Fahd’s beautiful white 1980s Oldsmobile Regency, classic sky-blue 1987 Mercedes-Benz 600, and his black 1987 Cadillac have all proved particularly popular with visitors.
King Fahd exhibit highlights Saudi-Kuwaiti ties
