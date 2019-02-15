You are here

Kuwait’s Agility enters fray for logistics group Panalpina

A rival proposal could force DSV to sweeten its offer for Panalpina. (Reuters)
Updated 16 February 2019
Reuters
  • Panalpina and Agility said that they were discussing how the two companies’ logistics operations could work together
  • The entry of Agility into the fray provides the Swiss company with an alternative to DSV’s offer
ZURICH: Kuwait-based Agility Group is talking to Panalpina over a tie-up that complicates Danish rival DSV’s $4 billion bid for the Swiss logistics group that is being fought by Panalpina’s biggest shareholder.
Panalpina and Agility said on Friday that they were discussing how the two companies’ logistics operations could work together. Agility, with 22,000 employees and $4.6 billion in annual revenue, has been expanding globally under managing director Tarek Sultan.
Panalpina added that it was still reviewing the DSV proposal “according to its fiduciary duties.”
The entry of Agility into the fray provides the Swiss company with an alternative to DSV’s offer. The Ernst Goehner Foundation, which owns 46 percent of Panalpina, has said it wants the company to be an industry consolidator, not prey for a rival.
Panalpina “is in discussions with Agility Group on potential strategic opportunities with regard to their respective logistics businesses,” Panalpina’s board of directors said in a statement. “The discussions between the two companies are at a preliminary stage.”
Agility said in a statement on its website it was “always exploring opportunities to grow” but that there are no guarantees a deal will be reached.
A rival proposal could force DSV Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen to sweeten his cash-and-shares offer for Panalpina. Andersen, who said last week he remains in pursuit of a deal, has faced hurdles in Switzerland as he seeks to grow DSV’s footprint, having failed last year in his $1.55 billion bid for Swiss freight forwarder CEVA Logistics.
An analyst from Baader Helvea said Agility’s entry shows Panalpina is looking for other options beyond DSV. “We see this as another indication that the main Panalpina shareholder will not accept the current offer from DSV,” wrote Christian Obst in a note to investors.
Panalpina shares were indicated 1.7 percent lower in pre-market activity after closing on Thursday at 149 Swiss francs ($148), below the DSV offer worth about 170 francs per share.
The 20 largest freight forwarders control only about a third of the market, making the industry potentially ripe for takeovers or partnerships.

China-US trade talks ‘making a final sprint’ — state media

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, look on before proceeding to their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 5 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

China-US trade talks ‘making a final sprint’ — state media

  • US duties on $200 billion in imports from China are set to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if there is no deal by March 1 to address US demands
Updated 5 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
0
SHANGHAI: Chinese state media on Saturday expressed cautious optimism over trade talks between the United States and China, a day after President Xi Jinping said a week of discussions had produced “step-by-step” progress.
Xi made the comments at a meeting on Friday with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Beijing, after a week of senior- and deputy-level talks.
The People’s Daily, the official paper of the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary that Xi’s meeting with US negotiators had affirmed progress made in previous talks and “injected new impetus into the next stage of the development of Sino-US trade relations.”
The talks “have made important progress” for the next round of negotiations in Washington next week, the paper said in its domestic edition.
“It is hoped that the two sides will maintain the good momentum of the current consultations and strive to reach an agreement within the set time limit,” it said.
US duties on $200 billion in imports from China are set to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if there is no deal by March 1 to address US demands that China curb forced technology transfers and better enforce intellectual property rights.
In its overseas edition, the People’s Daily said “zero-sum thinking and games where you lose and I win can only create losses for both. Only on a basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, through dialogue and consultation, can we find a solution acceptable to both sides.”
An English-language editorial in the Global Times, which is published by the People’s Daily, said news that China had consulted on the text of a memorandum of understanding “shows the two sides have made unprecedented progress.”
“The MOU and next week’s talks both show that the seemingly endless China-US trade negotiations, like a marathon, are making a final sprint,” it said.
The newspapers cautioned that any agreement would have to be in the interests of both the United States and China.
“There are still obstacles to be overcome, and no one should underestimate how daunting a task the two sides face trying to resolve all the differences that have long existed between them in one clean sweep,” the official English-language China Daily said in an editorial.

