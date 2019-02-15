You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Ibrahim Neyaz, executive director at the Saudi National Center of Performance Measurement
﻿

FaceOf: Ibrahim Neyaz, executive director at the Saudi National Center of Performance Measurement

Ibrahim Neyaz
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Ibrahim Neyaz, executive director at the Saudi National Center of Performance Measurement

Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

Ibrahim Neyaz is executive director of performance measurement at the Saudi National Center of Performance Measurement (Adaa). 

The center recently launched a smartphone application that will help measure people’s satisfaction levels with government services. The app, Watani, allows users to provide performance feedback directly to government organizations. 

“The Watani application aims to improve the performance of all government entities and services nationally,” said Neyaz.

Neyaz gained a bachelor’s degree in information systems at King Saud University in 2004.

After completing his bachelor’s he worked for a year as an Oracle application developer at Eamar Al Byader Co. He then worked for two years as development counselor at the Saudi Electricity Co. 

In 2013, he completed a master’s of science at Central Michigan University in the US and, in 2017, entered the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education program. 

After graduating he joined the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, where he worked for almost eight years. 

He was director of the business process management and strategic information department when he left the company in 2015.

In 2016, Neyaz joined Adaa, where he leads a team responsible for ensuring the government is working toward its goals and is responsible for the performance evaluation of government entities. 

Topics: FaceOf Saudi National Center of Performance Measurement

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Carlos Duarte, professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Hattan Ahmed, head of Entrepreneurship Center at KSA’s KAUST
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Rayan Mustafa Qutub, CEO of the Ports Development Co. at KSA’s KAEC
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Deemah Al-Yahya, executive manager of Misk Innovation

Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off

An aircraft cockpit fitted out with PlayStation DR technology will allow visitors to share the experience. (SPA)
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off

  • The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: It is one of the most demanding skills in modern combat.
Now visitors to a military exhibition in Tabuk will get the chance to command a fighter plane and take part in a simulated air battle.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday.
An aircraft cockpit fitted out with PlayStation DR technology will allow visitors to share the experience of fighter pilots taking off and joining in supersonic aerial combat.

Topics: Tabuk military exhibition Saudi Royal Air Force

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces intercept a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Jazan
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Royal Air Force intercepts Houthi missile over Najran

Latest updates

Archaeologists discover Incan tomb in Peru
0
China-US trade talks ‘making a final sprint’ — state media
0
El Salvador court frees woman jailed for delivering stillborn
0
US women detained for speaking Spanish sue border agency
0
Maduro blasts US for ‘stealing’ billions and offering ‘crumbs’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.