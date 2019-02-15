FaceOf: Ibrahim Neyaz, executive director at the Saudi National Center of Performance Measurement

Ibrahim Neyaz is executive director of performance measurement at the Saudi National Center of Performance Measurement (Adaa).

The center recently launched a smartphone application that will help measure people’s satisfaction levels with government services. The app, Watani, allows users to provide performance feedback directly to government organizations.

“The Watani application aims to improve the performance of all government entities and services nationally,” said Neyaz.

Neyaz gained a bachelor’s degree in information systems at King Saud University in 2004.

After completing his bachelor’s he worked for a year as an Oracle application developer at Eamar Al Byader Co. He then worked for two years as development counselor at the Saudi Electricity Co.

In 2013, he completed a master’s of science at Central Michigan University in the US and, in 2017, entered the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education program.

After graduating he joined the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, where he worked for almost eight years.

He was director of the business process management and strategic information department when he left the company in 2015.

In 2016, Neyaz joined Adaa, where he leads a team responsible for ensuring the government is working toward its goals and is responsible for the performance evaluation of government entities.