You are here

  • Home
  • Drug ‘godfathers’ surrender to Bangladesh police
﻿

Drug ‘godfathers’ surrender to Bangladesh police

Bangladesh has implemented a tough anti-narcotics crackdown against drug traffickers, which has left nearly 300 people dead. (AFP)
Updated 16 February 2019
AFP
0

Drug ‘godfathers’ surrender to Bangladesh police

  • Police said 24 yaba ‘godfathers,’ as well as lieutenants and peddlers, surrendered to the country’s home minister in Teknaf town
  • Teknaf is the key gateway for smuggling yaba into the country from Myanmar, where the pills are manufactured by the millions
Updated 16 February 2019
AFP
0

TEKNAF, Bangladesh: Some 102 Bangladeshi meth dealers have surrendered to authorities at a pre-scheduled ceremony in a coastal town, officials said Saturday, as a Philippines-style anti-narcotics crackdown sows fear among kingpins.
Bangladesh last year launched a “war” on drugs following a proliferation of illegal substances in the South Asian nation of 165 million people, mostly of cheap methamphetamine pills known as “yaba.”
Police said 24 yaba “godfathers,” as well as lieutenants and peddlers, surrendered to the country’s home minister in Teknaf town — the key gateway for smuggling yaba into the country from Myanmar, where the pills are manufactured by the millions.
The dealers also surrendered 350,000 vanilla-scented, small red yaba pills — whose name comes from a Thai word meaning “crazy medicine” — and 30 illegal firearms.
The country’s police chief Mohammad Javed Patwary said authorities would advocate for lesser prison sentences for those who had surrendered, and would “assist” them in returning to normal life.
But he promised “harsh upcoming days” for those who had stayed away.
“Those who are in hiding, don’t get carried away. You’ll not be spared,” he told the mass gathering of several thousand locals who came to witness the event.
Teknaf is situated in Cox’s Bazar district — home to around a million Rohingya refugees — bordering Myanmar.
Cox’s Bazar is flooded with yaba, with many of the Rohingya refugees used as “mules” for carrying the pills.
The pills have become an easy source of income for the Rohingya, some 740,000 of whom have poured across the border since Myanmar launched a military crackdown in August 2017 that the UN has described as ethnic cleansing.
The mass surrender comes during a concerted crackdown against drug traffickers, which has left nearly 300 people dead, including 40 from Teknaf, and seen about 25,000 arrested since May last year.
On Friday Bangladesh security forces seized 570,000 yaba pills in separate drives in the border region next to Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.
According to the Department of Narcotics Control, some five million people in Bangladesh are drug users with yaba the most popular substance. The country seized a record 53 million yaba pills last year.
In October, authorities made yaba a class-A banned substance and parliament passed a law allowing the death penalty for dealing the drug.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s highly controversial anti-drug crackdown has killed thousands of alleged users and pushers since 2016.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

0 photos
World
Arrested and killed: inside the Bangladesh prime minister’s war on drugs
Special 0
World
Bangladesh PM vows to continue anti-drug operations

UK and Russia hold first talks in over a year

Updated 16 February 2019
AFP
0

UK and Russia hold first talks in over a year

  • The meeting is the first between ministers from the two countries following the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury on March 4
  • The attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal, which Britain said was done using a Soviet era nerve agent Novichok, plunged relations to their lowest ebb in decades
Updated 16 February 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Junior foreign ministers from Britain and Russia met in Germany on Saturday in the highest-level contact between the two countries since an alleged nerve agent attack in Britain last March froze diplomatic relations.
Britain’s Minister for Europe Alan Duncan held talks with Russia’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, according to the foreign office in London.
“Alan underlined that we have deep differences, and the Russian state would need to choose a different path and act as a responsible international partner before there can be a change in our current relationship with Russia,” it said in a statement.
The meeting is the first between ministers from the two countries following the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury on March 4 which Britain has blamed on Moscow.
The attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal, which Britain said was done using a Soviet era nerve agent Novichok, plunged relations to their lowest ebb in decades.
The attack killed a British woman who came into contact with the Novichok, as well as injuring several others including a policeman.
Among a raft of responses, London suspended all planned high-level bilateral contacts between the two countries, and canceled ministers and members of the royal family attending last summer’s World Cup in Russia.
“(The) minister reiterated the UK’s and Allies’ firm stance in response to the Russian state’s reckless use of chemical weapons in Salisbury,” the foreign office added in its statement.
“He made clear that Russia must address the concerns of the international community.
“This includes ending its destabilising activity in Ukraine; and the persecution of the LGBT community in Chechnya.”
The foreign office said Britain would continue to “build and strengthen our cultural ties and people to people links with Russia wherever we can.”
Ministers from around the world, including those from the US, France, Britain, and Germany, are taking part in several days of talks in Munich this weekend centered on global security issues.

Topics: UK Russia Sergei Skripal poisoning

Related

0
Middle-East
Erdogan: Turkey’s S-400 missile systems purchase from Russia ‘done deal’
Breaking News 0
World
UK intelligence chief: Al-Qaeda on the rise as a result of decline of Daesh

Latest updates

Syria stuck with Assad for now, says UK minister Jeremy Hunt
0
Sudan lawmakers postpone meeting on Bashir term limits
0
Saudi naval forces rescue sick French sailor
0
Crown prince honors winners of horse race in Riyadh
0
US-backed fighters closing in on Daesh gunmen in eastern Syria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.