Streets of Pakistan lined with pictures of Saudi Crown Prince

The streets of Pakistan were lined with pictures of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince in preparation of his reception.
The streets of Pakistan were lined with pictures of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in preparation of his reception. (Photo courtesy/Jazera network)
ISLAMABAD: The streets of Pakistan were lined with pictures of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in preparation of his reception on Saturday.

Pakistan was rescheduling flights, blocking off luxury hotels and, according to one report on Friday, collecting 3,500 pigeons and colorful balloons to release during a welcome ceremony for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Banners heralding the crown prince were already lining the streets of the capital on Friday, while the Express Tribune newspaper reported that authorities were trying to catch so many pigeons for a welcome ceremony that they were forced to collect birds from other cities.

The crown prince is expected to sign a range of agreements worth up to $15 billion, including deals for three power plants in Pakistan’s Punjab province and an oil refinery and petrochemical complex in the coastal city of Gwadar in Balochistan province.

