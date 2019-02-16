You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Arab and Muslim models in New York
﻿

The Six: Arab and Muslim models in New York

A guest poses under NYFW logo signage outside the Lobby of Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week. (AFP)
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

The Six: Arab and Muslim models in New York

Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Arab and Muslim models took the runways by storm at New York Fashion Week, which closed on Sunday in the Big Apple.

Bella Hadid

The Palestinian-American model was a smash during the Michael Kors show, which paid tribute to 1970s fashion, rocking a sparkling black blazer with feathers on the sleeves.

Gigi Hadid

The hectic supermodel lifestyle didn’t get in the way of Bella’s sister, who was seen on the streets in her retro runway hairdo after walking the Michael Kors show.

Halima Aden

This Muslim model turned heads when she closed the Christian Cowan show with an oversized black and neon pantsuit and a chain-link rhinestone hijab.

Noor Tagouri

This Libyan-American journalist took her confidence to the next level when she decided to put down her pen and walk the runway for US brand Rebecca Minkoff.

Nora Attal

The British-Moroccan model kicked off the week in elegant leatherwork by French brand Longchamp and walked the runway for Brandon Maxwell.

Shanina Shaik

The Australian model, who was raised a Muslim and whose father is half-Saudi, modelled for Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri.

 

Topics: New York fashion week fashion

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Maryam Nassir Zadeh shows off at New York Fashion Week
0
Fashion
Halima Aden, the Hadids take over New York Fashion Week

Film Review: Line of Descent is a dramatic tale of crime and atonement 

Updated 16 February 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
0

Film Review: Line of Descent is a dramatic tale of crime and atonement 

Updated 16 February 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
0

CHENNAI: Cinema has often told stories about crime families. Hollywood’s “The Godfather” series, or Scott Cooper’s 2015 “Black Mass” with an unrecognizable Johnny Depp, or even Bollywood’s bloody thriller “Titli” about a Delhi carjacking family, which first screened at Cannes in 2014. 

The latest addition to the genre is writer-director Rohit Karn Batra’s “Line of Descent” which premiered on Sunday at the European Film Market, currently running alongside the Berlin Film Festival. This movie is also set in Delhi, India’s crime capital, where some families have built unimaginable wealth through nefarious land deals, extortion, kidnapping and murder. 

An aged patriarch, Bharath Sinha (essayed by Hindi cinema’s legendary villain, Prem Chopra), heads a family of three sons — Prithvi (Ronit Roy), Siddharth (Neeraj Kabi) and Suraj (Ali Haji). Equally at home in Delhi’s seedy underbelly as in some of the poshest enclaves and among India’s elite, this is a clan with many conflicting faces, unified on the outside, but conflicted within by division, vice and repentance. 

Bharath’s notoriety as a criminal gives way to remorse and shame for the legacy he will leave behind. His death, and the bequesting of all his ill-gotten wealth to his eldest son Prithvi, creates a storm among the brothers, with Siddharth demanding his share so that he may partner with an arms-dealer, Charu (Brendan Fraser). When things begin to get out of hand, a cop named Raghav (Abhay Deol), is drawn into the mix, and asked to go undercover. 

“Line of Descent” is tightly and imaginatively scripted. Its exposition of organized crime is masterful, and some brilliant performances, especially from Deol, Roy and Kabi add a dash of class to an otherwise gritty enterprise. A compelling dramatic arc is established from the start in this fast-paced thriller, and the themes of guilt and atonement permeate throughout the movie, with both coming home to roost for the Sinha family in a touching final sequence.

Topics: Line of Descent film review Rohit Karn Batra

Related

0
Art & Culture
Film Review: ‘Wajib’ — a father and son bond on a road trip
0
Art & Culture
Film Review: Bollywood Venetian escapade loses plot in the city of romance

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Revolutionizing the Sciences by Peter Dear
0
Erdogan offers seminary exchange for Greek mosque minarets
0
Seoul on alert over possible Uzbek terrorists
0
Saudi oil refinery in Gwadar to help Islamabad save $3 billion a year
0
Opposition supporters clash with police in Albania
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.