Crown prince honors winners of horse race in Riyadh

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presided over the ceremony of the Equestrian Club’s Grand Annual Horse Race in Riyadh on Friday night.

The event was held at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Janadriyah.

Upon his arrival at King Abdul Aziz Equestrian Center, he was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of board of directors of the Equestrian Club, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior and a number of officials.

Trophies were presented to Hassan Issa Al-Buainain, who rode a horse named “Al-Nashas” to a first place finish in the race for locally bred horses, and another to Abdurrahman Al-Makhdhoub, who rode “Hipo” to victory in the contest for imported horses.