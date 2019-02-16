You are here

  • Home
  • Crown prince honors winners of horse race in Riyadh
﻿

Crown prince honors winners of horse race in Riyadh

1 / 4
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presents the trophy to the winner of the horse racing competition in Riyadh. (SPA)
2 / 4
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presides the ceremony of the Equestrian Club’s Grand Annual Horse Race in Riyadh on Friday. (SPA)
3 / 4
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presides the ceremony of the Equestrian Club’s Grand Annual Horse Race in Riyadh on Friday. (SPA)
4 / 4
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presents the trophy to the winner of the horse racing competition in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Crown prince honors winners of horse race in Riyadh

  • The event was held at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Janadriyah
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presided over the ceremony of the Equestrian Club’s Grand Annual Horse Race in Riyadh on Friday night.
The event was held at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Janadriyah.
Upon his arrival at King Abdul Aziz Equestrian Center, he was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of board of directors of the Equestrian Club, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior and a number of officials. 
Trophies were presented to Hassan Issa Al-Buainain, who rode a horse named “Al-Nashas” to a first place finish in the race for locally bred horses, and another to Abdurrahman Al-Makhdhoub, who rode “Hipo” to victory in the contest for imported horses.

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Riyadh Saudi Arabia Horse Racing

Related

0
Sport
Saudi Arabia horse racing has a bright future, says departing top trainer
Special 0
Sport
'We want the best horses on the planet to race here,' says Saudi Arabia horse racing chief

Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off

An aircraft cockpit fitted out with PlayStation DR technology will allow visitors to share the experience. (SPA)
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

Tabuk military exhibition: Jump in, buckle up and take off

  • The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday
Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: It is one of the most demanding skills in modern combat.
Now visitors to a military exhibition in Tabuk will get the chance to command a fighter plane and take part in a simulated air battle.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is offering the activity as part of the third Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversification of Local Manufacturing, inaugurated on Thursday.
An aircraft cockpit fitted out with PlayStation DR technology will allow visitors to share the experience of fighter pilots taking off and joining in supersonic aerial combat.

Topics: Tabuk military exhibition Saudi Royal Air Force

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces intercept a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Jazan
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Royal Air Force intercepts Houthi missile over Najran

Latest updates

Crown prince honors winners of horse race in Riyadh
0
US-backed fighters closing in on Daesh gunmen in eastern Syria
0
Kusal Perera the hero as Sri Lanka pull off stunning run chase to beat South Africa in Durban
0
The Six: Arab and Muslim models in New York
0
UK and Russia hold first talks in over a year
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.