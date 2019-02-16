Saudi naval forces rescue sick French sailor

Over 2.62 million illegals arrested from different parts of Saudi Arabia

1,077 Saudi citizens were arrested for harboring the violators against local laws, of which 30 are being detained, pending the completion of procedures

Arab News

JEDDAH: Nearly 2.62 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.

Since the campaign began in November 2017 the total number of offenders was 2,626,580, which included 2,046,421 for violating residency regulations, 401,804 for labor violations and 178,355 for border violations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The report said that 44,133 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 51 percent of whom were Yemeni citizens, 46 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

Some 1,893 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,382 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators.

1,077 Saudi citizens were arrested for harboring the violators against local laws, of which 30 are being detained, pending the completion of procedures.

Immediate penalties were imposed against 401,123 offenders; 359,541 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 448,128 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 664,931 were deported.