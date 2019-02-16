You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi naval forces rescue sick French sailor
﻿

Saudi naval forces rescue sick French sailor

1 / 4
Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Saudi Arabian Border Guards rescued a 72-year-old French sailor after he fell ill while on a yacht in international waters. (Photo: Supplied)
2 / 4
Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Saudi Arabian Border Guards rescued a 72-year-old French sailor after he fell ill while on a yacht in international waters. (Photo: Supplied)
3 / 4
Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Saudi Arabian Border Guards rescued a 72-year-old French sailor after he fell ill while on a yacht in international waters. (Photo: Supplied)
4 / 4
Border Guards spokesman, Lt. Musfer Al-Quraini, said the search and rescue coordination center in Jeddah (JMRCC) had been contacted by the French Gris-Nez Maritime Rescue Coordination Center to report that a crew member on the yacht had experienced a severe medical condition. (Photo: Supplied)
Updated 16 February 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

Saudi naval forces rescue sick French sailor

  • The sailor was suffering from internal bleeding and was 112 kilometers east of the Farasan Islands, a group of 84 coral islands that form an archipelago in the Red Sea
  • Maritime units were deployed to provide medical assistance and coordinate the rescue effort
Updated 16 February 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

JEDDAH: Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Saudi Arabian Border Guards rescued a 72-year-old French sailor after he fell ill while on a yacht in international waters.
A Border Guards spokesman, Lt. Musfer Al-Quraini, said the search and rescue coordination center in Jeddah (JMRCC) had been contacted by the French Gris-Nez Maritime Rescue Coordination Center to report that a crew member on the yacht had experienced a severe medical condition requiring evacuation.
He was suffering from internal bleeding and was 112 kilometers east of the Farasan Islands, a group of 84 coral islands that form an archipelago in the Red Sea.
The JMRCC located the boat, contacted its captain and liaised with a doctor at Jeddah’s King Fahd Hospital to provide medical guidance until the evacuation could be carried out.
Maritime units were deployed to provide medical assistance and coordinate the rescue effort.
The patient was evacuated by helicopter and moved to Prince Mohammed bin Nasser Hospital in the southwestern port city of Jazan, where he received medical treatment. He is in a stable condition.
The yacht was accompanied to Jazan, following coordination with the port’s administration.
The French Gris-Nez Maritime Rescue Coordination Center thanked the JMRCC for rescuing the sailor.

Topics: Saudi Border Guards

Related

0
Offbeat
British Golden Globe sailor rescued in Southern Ocean
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards rescue Indian sailor who faced health issue at sea

Over 2.62 million illegals arrested from different parts of Saudi Arabia

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

Over 2.62 million illegals arrested from different parts of Saudi Arabia

  • 1,077 Saudi citizens were arrested for harboring the violators against local laws, of which 30 are being detained, pending the completion of procedures
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
0
JEDDAH: Nearly 2.62 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in November 2017 the total number of offenders was 2,626,580, which included 2,046,421 for violating residency regulations, 401,804 for labor violations and 178,355 for border violations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The report said that 44,133 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 51 percent of whom were Yemeni citizens, 46 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
Some 1,893 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,382 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators.
1,077 Saudi citizens were arrested for harboring the violators against local laws, of which 30 are being detained, pending the completion of procedures.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 401,123 offenders; 359,541 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 448,128 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 664,931 were deported.

Latest updates

Over 2.62 million illegals arrested from different parts of Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan raises hopes for trade boost
0
21 MERS cases detected across Saudi Arabia in one week
0
Ministry: More than 3.8 million Umrah visas issued so far
0
Saudi crown prince winning hearts with his kindness and compassion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.