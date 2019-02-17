JEDDAH: The current epidemiological week has seen an increased number of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) infections, with 21 new cases reported in the Kingdom, of 15 men and six women, including three fatalities, according to an electronic survey conducted by the Ministry of Health.
Of the 21 cases reported, 16 are in the city of Wadi Al-Dawasir, three in Riyadh and the other two cases in Buraydah and Najran.
According to the survey, the youngest patient, 16, had close contact with an infected subject, while the oldest patient, an 80-year-old lady, acquired the infection while under medical care.
Twelve patients were admitted to hospitals, six were quarantined, and three have since died.
Field teams from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture also detected positive MERS samples in camels in the affected areas.
The Health Ministry command and control center called upon citizens and residents to take precautions when coming into close contact with camels by complying with general hygiene measures, such as regular hand washing before and after touching animals, avoiding contact with sick animals and wearing protective clothing when handling them.
21 MERS cases detected across Saudi Arabia in one week
21 MERS cases detected across Saudi Arabia in one week
- Twelve patients were admitted to hospitals, six were quarantined, and three have since died
JEDDAH: The current epidemiological week has seen an increased number of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) infections, with 21 new cases reported in the Kingdom, of 15 men and six women, including three fatalities, according to an electronic survey conducted by the Ministry of Health.