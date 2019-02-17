You are here

21 MERS cases detected across Saudi Arabia in one week

A thermal camera monitor shows the body temperature of passengers arriving from overseas against possible MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, virus at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, May 21, 2015. (AP)
Updated 17 February 2019
Arab News
21 MERS cases detected across Saudi Arabia in one week

  • Twelve patients were admitted to hospitals, six were quarantined, and three have since died
Updated 17 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The current epidemiological week has seen an increased number of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) infections, with 21 new cases reported in the Kingdom, of 15 men and six women, including three fatalities, according to an electronic survey conducted by the Ministry of Health.
Of the 21 cases reported, 16 are in the city of Wadi Al-Dawasir, three in Riyadh and the other two cases in Buraydah and Najran.
According to the survey, the youngest patient, 16, had close contact with an infected subject, while the oldest patient, an 80-year-old lady, acquired the infection while under medical care.
Twelve patients were admitted to hospitals, six were quarantined, and three have since died.
Field teams from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture also detected positive MERS samples in camels in the affected areas.
The Health Ministry command and control center called upon citizens and residents to take precautions when coming into close contact with camels by complying with general hygiene measures, such as regular hand washing before and after touching animals, avoiding contact with sick animals and wearing protective clothing when handling them.

Topics: Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV)

Saudi princess wins first place in King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

Updated 17 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi princess wins first place in King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

Updated 17 February 2019
Arab News
Princess Sirene Bint Abdul Rahman bin Khalid Al-Saud fought off competition, coming first in the single Al-Dig (under 4-year-old camels) category at the third annual King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival.

The princess is the first female participant to take part in the Saudi camel festivals.

The third King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival organized by the country’s Camel Club runs until March 20 in the southern Sayahdah district of Al-Dahnaa.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival Saudi Arabia

