You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Musicians in the UAE
﻿

The Six: Musicians in the UAE

Updated 17 February 2019
Arab News
0

The Six: Musicians in the UAE

Updated 17 February 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: It was an eventful weekend for music fans in the UAE, as numerous chart-toppers hit the stage in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Macklemore

Headlining RedFest DXB with Camila Cabello, this American rapper rose to fame in 2013 when his single “Thrift Shop” topped the US Billboard chart.

Afrojack

Also known as Nick Van de Wall, the Dutch DJ kicked off a weekend party at BASE Dubai, commanding a wild crowd with his best beats and tunes.

Jonas Blue

The English DJ, who has partnered with stars such as Zayn Malik, performed at RedFest due to a last-minute shakeup, replacing Jess Glynne, who had to pull out.

G-Eazy

This American rapper thoroughly enjoyed his stay in the UAE, sharing Instagram stories of the Burj Khalifa and views around Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

DJ Snake

The French DJ and producer, who rose to fame after partnering with Lady Gaga for her “Born This Way” album, was also on the bill in Dubai.

Arturo O’Farrill

This multi-Grammy winner Cuban musician serenaded the Abu Dhabi crowd on Valentine’s Day in an open-air evening of classic mambo, performing alongside the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra.

 

Topics: Music UAE

Related

0
Art & Culture
Catching up on the UAE’s underground music scene
0
Art & Culture
Gigs galore: Your guide to the music at the Gulf’s biggest weekend of the year

Review: Book revisits the Mongol Empire that changed Eurasia forever

Updated 17 February 2019
Lisa Kaaki
0

Review: Book revisits the Mongol Empire that changed Eurasia forever

Updated 17 February 2019
Lisa Kaaki
0

BEIRUT: They swarmed through deserts, steppes and mountains across Central Asia, killing, plundering, bringing fear and death to all who opposed them. Great cities fell: Aleppo, Baghdad, Damascus, Delhi, and Kabul. The Mongols changed the map of Eurasia forever.

Recently republished in paperback, Timothy May’s “The Mongol Empire” is part of a major series of books on the history of the Islamic world from the University of Edinburgh.

May provides a much-needed global perspective on Mongol rule, and its impact on Islam itself: Mongol converts represented a staggering increase in the number of Muslims in the world at the time, and their conquest only fueled the spread of the religion. Three further Islamic empires, meanwhile, would rise from the Mongol’s eventual disintegration. 

But unlike the Ottoman, Fatimid and Seljuk empires, the Mongols were not majority Muslim; indeed, one of the great strengths of the four great “Khanates” was the tolerance of religious freedom they extended to their subjects.

The greatest Khan, Temujin, was crowned Genghis Khan, Ruler of the Universe, in 1206. In his late thirties, he was a brilliant warrior and commanded a vast army famed and feared for its superb horsemanship and remarkable archery. Cunning and opportunistic, he allegedly proclaimed: “I am the punishment of God. If you had not committed great sins, God would not have sent a punishment like me upon you.”

When he died in 1227, Genghis Khan ruled an empire the size of a continent, from China to Europe. History shows that it is easier to build an empire than preserve it, and the fate of his successors proved even the Mongol Khans were no exception.

The Mongols left virtually no written record of their empire, but their legacy lasts to this day. During their rule, they not only facilitated trade, offering merchants protection, status, and tax-exemption, but actively encouraged the use of the East-West trade routes later known as the fabled Silk Road, linking China, India, Europe and the Middle East. 

Topics: Books review

Related

0
books
Book Review: Touching tale of an orphan’s journey of discovery
0
books
Book Review: Understanding the effect of language on Islamic creativity

Latest updates

Israel to deduct $138 mln from Palestinian funds over prisoner stipends
0
Polish PM cancels Israel visit amid new Holocaust tensions
0
Libyans, to varying degrees, celebrate 2011 uprising
0
Netanyahu gives up role as Israel’s foreign minister
0
Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum rally
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.