You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum rally
﻿

Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum rally

Sudanese protesters take part in an anti-government demonstration in Khartoum on February 14, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 17 February 2019
AFP
0

Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum rally

  • Protesters pressed on with their campaign against the rule of President Omar Al-Bashir
  • Witnesses said small demonstrations also took place in other districts of the capital
Updated 17 February 2019
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Sudanese police fired tear gas on Sunday at an anti-government rally in the capital, witnesses said, as protesters pressed on with their campaign against the rule of President Omar Al-Bashir.
Scores of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum’s northern suburb of Bahari chanting anti-government slogans, but they were quickly confronted by riot police.
“We will not give up. We will continue protesting,” said Afra, a female protester who gave only her first name for security reasons.
“When we keep on demonstrating, more and more people will join us.”
Witnesses said small demonstrations also took place in other districts of the capital, and that police arrested several protesters.
Deadly clashes during protests have rocked the east African country since December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.
The protests quickly escalated into nationwide rallies against Bashir’s iron-fisted rule, with protesters calling for him to resign after three decades in power.
Officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence so far, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 have been killed.
Bashir has remained defiant, insisting that the only way to change the government is through the ballot box.
Sudan is to hold a presidential election in 2020, and Bashir is considering running for a third elected term.

Topics: Sudan Khartoum anti-government protests

Israel clears Palestinians from Jerusalem home claimed by settlers

Updated 17 February 2019
AFP
0

Israel clears Palestinians from Jerusalem home claimed by settlers

  • Residents of the neighborhood in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem scuffled with police, who stood guard as about a dozen Israeli settlers took possession of the large building
Updated 17 February 2019
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israeli police on Sunday evicted a Palestinian family from their home in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, after the supreme court ruled Jewish claimants were the rightful owners.
An AFP photographer said residents of the neighborhood in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem scuffled with police, who stood guard as about a dozen Israeli settlers took possession of the large building.
A police spokesman said two people were detained.
“They disturbed police activities,” he told AFP but could not say if they were subsequently released.
Rania Abu Asab, who lived in the house with her husband, their children and his aunt, stood weeping outside as the settlers raised the Israeli flag on the roof.
“We live there, it’s my house, it’s my whole life,” she said. “They took everything.”
She said the family was compelled to leave behind all its furniture and belongings.
Ir Amim, an Israeli watchdog group which monitors settlement activity in Jerusalem, reported on February 3 that the Abu Asab family had been served an eviction notice ordering them to vacate the property by February 12.
It said family members had lived there since the 1960s.
Israeli NGO Peace Now said the home originally belonged to a Jewish family which fled during the 1948 war which accompanied Israel’s foundation.
East Jerusalem was occupied during that conflict by Jordan until the 1967 Six-Day War, when it was seized by Israel and subsequently annexed, moves never recognized by the international community.
The Abu Asab family lived until 1948 in a neighborhood it fled before eventually moving to the home in question.
Peace Now said in a statement Sunday that under an Israeli law passed in 1950 Palestinians cannot return to homes they fled in 1948.
A 1970 act, however, decreed that property in east Jerusalem abandoned by Jewish owners could be reclaimed.
“The court granted the settlers the house and the Abu Asab family became refugees for the second time,” Peace Now said.

Topics: Israel Jerusalem Palestinians Israeli settlements

Latest updates

Saudi Consulate in US looking into student’s death
0
Jet carrying Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox makes emergency landing
0
Saudi Meteorology expects dust storms, rain across the Kingdom’s regions
0
Saudi Arabian aid agency reveals details of aid projects in Yemen
0
Russia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA - source
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.