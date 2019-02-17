Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman named new Najm CEO

Najm Insurance Services has appointed Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman as the new chief executive officer.

Hesham Alsharif, chairman of the board at Najm, said the appointment will further develop the company’s operations and boost its productivity.

“Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman has a long and distinguished experience in strategic corporate transformation and project management with several financial companies in addition to leading strategic partnerships with international and regional service providers,” said Alsharif.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alsuliman expressed his gratitude to the chairman and board of directors for their warm welcome and trust, and reiterated his commitment to lead Najm toward realizing its vision.

“I look forward to achieving the company’s strategic objectives, enhancing the services provided and support the development of the insurance industry in the Kingdom to enhance its contribution to the economy in line with Vision 2030,” he said.

Dr. Alsuliman has held leadership positions in various sectors, including telecom, finance, banking and investment management.

Prior to joining Najm, he served as the vice president corporate development at the Saudi Telecom Company (STC). Earlier, he was chief operating officer at the Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House and vice president of Klever Marketing in the US. Additionally, Dr. Alsuliman is an accredited expert in global project management and mergers and acquisitions, and enjoys a rich academic record. He holds a PhD in strategic management and information technology, a master’s degree in information systems and technology from The Drucker School of Management — Claremont Graduate University, US, and a bachelor of science and management information systems from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia.