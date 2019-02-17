You are here

  • Home
  • Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman named new Najm CEO
﻿

Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman named new Najm CEO

Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman named new Najm CEO

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Najm Insurance Services has appointed Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman as the new chief executive officer. 

Hesham Alsharif, chairman of the board at Najm, said the appointment will further develop the company’s operations and boost its productivity. 

“Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman has a long and distinguished experience in strategic corporate transformation and project management with several financial companies in addition to leading strategic partnerships with international and regional service providers,” said Alsharif.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alsuliman expressed his gratitude to the chairman and board of directors for their warm welcome and trust, and reiterated his commitment to lead Najm toward realizing its vision.

“I look forward to achieving the company’s strategic objectives, enhancing the services provided and support the development of the insurance industry in the Kingdom to enhance its contribution to the economy in line with Vision 2030,” he said.

Dr. Alsuliman has held leadership positions in various sectors, including telecom, finance, banking and investment management. 

Prior to joining Najm, he served as the vice president corporate development at the Saudi Telecom Company (STC). Earlier, he was chief operating officer at the Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House and vice president of Klever Marketing in the US. Additionally, Dr. Alsuliman is an accredited expert in global project management and mergers and acquisitions, and enjoys a rich academic record. He holds a PhD in strategic management and information technology, a master’s degree in information systems and technology from The Drucker School of Management — Claremont Graduate University, US, and a bachelor of science and management information systems from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia. 

Bosch opens flagship store in Jeddah

Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

Bosch opens flagship store in Jeddah

Updated 16 February 2019
Arab News
0

European home appliances brand Bosch has opened its flagship store in the Kingdom. The showroom, located in the heart of Jeddah, was recently inaugurated in the presence of Holger G. Ziegeler, the German consul general in Jeddah. 

Spread across 300 square meters of built-up area, the new Bosch store makes room for a product display ranging over 100 different appliances and models, all designed by German engineers. 

The showroom follows a two-story structure, with the ground floor dedicated to product showcases according to themes and categories. 

It hosts a welcome area, a brand heritage and innovation wall along with areas dedicated to kitchen inspiration, cooling, laundry, cooking and baking. The floor above makes room for a live cooking area and a “Perfect Kitchen” concept. 

“Our new flagship store strengthens our brand presence in the Saudi market and complements our existing network of outlets — which are currently in shop-in-shop forms,” said BSH Home Appliances CEO Tomas Alonso.

He added: “This purpose-built space will help us deliver the quality, innovation, design intelligence and efficiency that Bosch stands for. Bosch prioritizes innovation in the service of a healthy balanced life, and I look forward to people exploring the concept themselves in this beautiful new space.” 

The showroom will also showcase the strides Bosch is making toward intelligent eco-friendliness, where appliances reduce their energy and water footprints. Consumers not only give back to the environment but also save costs through reduced utility bills. 

The store, operated by Bosch Home Appliances Saudi Arabia distributor and partner Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, also serves as a logistics hub for Bosch products across the Kingdom.

“Bosch products have proved very popular with Saudi households thanks to the brand’s association with quality, trust and excellent design. Bosch products are invented for life, with the goal of making life noticeably easier, healthier and more balanced. We are proud to be exclusive partners and distributors of Bosch in the Kingdom, and are delighted to be able to welcome customers to a new, easily accessible location,” said Hisham Hamza, CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics.

The showroom is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday to Thursday.

BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH is the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. 

The group was founded in 1967 as a joint venture between Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart) and Siemens AG (Munich). Today, BSH operates 40 factories in 13 countries in Europe, the US, Latin America and Asia.

Latest updates

Dr. Mohammad Alsuliman named new Najm CEO
0
Israel to deduct $138 mln from Palestinian funds over prisoner stipends
0
Polish PM cancels Israel visit amid new Holocaust tensions
0
Libyans, to varying degrees, celebrate 2011 uprising
0
Netanyahu gives up role as Israel’s foreign minister
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.