Iran faces angry online backlash over activists’ abuse claims

Since protests began in December, Iranians have had their internet access disrupted and have lost access to the messaging app Telegram. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • The Arab minority in southwest Iran has long claimed that it faces discrimination from the central government
Reuters
GENEVA, LONDON: In early January, labor activist Esmail Bakhshi posted a letter on Instagram saying he had been tortured in jail, attracting support from tens of thousands of Iranians online.
Bakhshi, who said he was still in pain, also challenged the intelligence minister to a public debate about the religious justification for torture. Late last month, Bakhshi was rearrested.
Sepideh Qoliyan, a journalist covering labor issues in the Ahvaz region, was also rearrested on the same day after saying on social media that she had been abused in jail.
Bakhshi’s allegations of torture and the social media furor that followed led Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to call for an investigation, and the intelligence minister subsequently met with a parliamentary committee to discuss the case, a rare example of top officials being prompted to act by a public backlash online.
“Each sentence and description of torture from the mouths of #Sepideh_Qoliyan and #Esmail_Bakhshi should be remembered and not forgotten because they are now alone with the torturers and under pressure and defenseless. Let us not forget,” a user named Atish posted on Twitter in Farsi on Feb. 11.
“When thousands of people share it on social media, the pressure for accountability goes up,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director at the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. “Sham investigations won’t put it to rest. Social media is definitely becoming a major, major public square in Iran.”
Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said last month, without naming Bakhshi, that allegations of torture online constitute a crime.
His comments follow growing pressure from officials to close Instagram, which has about 24 million users in Iran. Iran last year shut down the Telegram messaging app, which had about 40 million users in the country, citing security concerns.
“Today you see in cyberspace that with the posting of a film or lie or rumor the situation in the country can fall apart,” Dolatabadi said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency. “You saw in recent days that they spread a rumor and announced the rape of an individual or claimed suicide and recently you even saw claims of torture and all the powers in the country get drawn in. Today cyberspace has been transformed into a very broad platform for committing crimes.”
The arrests of Bakhshi and Qoliyan are part of a crackdown in Ahvaz, center of Iran’s Arab population. Hundreds of activists there pushing for workers’ and minority rights, two of the most contentious issues in Iran, have been detained in recent weeks.
The Arab minority in southwest Iran has long claimed that it faces discrimination from the central government.

 

Envoy: US working to consult allies on Syria

US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, James Franklin Jeffrey attends a panel discussion during the 55th Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2019. (AFP)
AP, AFP
  • Kurdish fighters have spearheaded the fight against Daesh terrorists, who were expected to lose their final stretch of land in coming days. However, neighboring Turkey views them as “terrorists”
AP, AFP
MUNICH: The US envoy for Syria said his country’s withdrawal from Syria will not be “abrupt” and that Washington is working to ensure allies don’t feel “under-consulted.”
President Donald Trump’s decision to pull US troops out of Syria angered some allies, confounded US military officials and prompted Jim Mattis to resign as defense secretary.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, US envoy James Jeffrey said the Trump administration has told allies “continuously since mid-December that ... this is not going to be an abrupt or a rapid withdrawal. It’s going to be an orderly, step-by-step withdrawal.”
Jeffrey added: “We are consulting very carefully and very closely with them. If they felt that they weren’t consulted enough initially, we are doing our very, very best night and day, believe me, to ensure that they don’t feel under-consulted right now.”
Meanwhile, Russia said Syria’s Kurds should start a dialogue with President Bashar Assad as their military allies the US are readying to pullout.
“We support this dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, whose country is a key backer of the Assad regime.
Kurdish fighters have spearheaded the fight against Daesh terrorists, who were expected to lose their final stretch of land in coming days. However, neighboring Turkey views them as “terrorists.”
The presence of American troops in areas held by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has so far acted as a shield against any Turkish offensive. But Trump in December shocked Washington’s allies by announcing a full withdrawal soon of all 2,000 US troops from Syria.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar charged again on Sunday, at the Munich Security Conference, that the Kurdish YPG, a major part of the SDF, are a “terrorist group.”
“Our main concern before and after the withdrawal of the Americans is the safety and security of our border and our people,” he said.
Turkey and its Syrian rebel proxies have led two previous offensives inside Syria, most recently seizing the northwestern enclave of Afrin from the Kurds last year.
Russia’s Vershinin addressed the same issue at the conference, asking “what will happen after the US withdraws from Syria?
“If there are no foreign troops on the ground of Syria’s northeastern part, I think that the best solution would be to start up a dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus.”
“The Kurds are a part of the population of Syria ... We know about the problems between Damascus and the Kurds but I think there is a solution through dialogue.”
The Kurds have largely stayed out of Syria’s eight-year civil war, instead building their own institutions in a third of the country under their control.
Trump has attempted to ease tensions about their fate by speaking of a 30-km “safe zone” on the Syrian side of the border.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country would establish the “security zone” itself if it took too long to implement.
James Franklin Jeffrey, US special representative for Syria engagement, said that the US “want to take care of the security concerns of our Turkish NATO allies vis-a-vis in particular the SDF, and we are very concerned that the SDF, with whom we fought, is not mistreated.”
Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab said it was “clear the Americans are looking at it from one angle, and the Turks are looking at it from a different angle.”

