You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese women hail first female Arab interior minister
﻿

Lebanese women hail first female Arab interior minister

Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan, the first Arab woman to become in charge of a security ministry, attends the first meeting of the Lebanese cabinet at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP)
Updated 18 February 2019
Reuters
0

Lebanese women hail first female Arab interior minister

  • Though Lebanon is widely held to be liberal by regional standards, with women playing a prominent role in public life, some of its laws continue to uphold a patriarchal social code
Updated 18 February 2019
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Lebanon has appointed the Arab world’s first female interior minister in its new government, prising open a wider foothold for women in its overwhelmingly male political scene.
Raya Al-Hassan is one of four women to take Cabinet jobs in the new coalition, more than ever before in Lebanon and three more than in the last government, in which even the minister for women was a man.
Though Hassan has already held top jobs — including finance minister in 2009-2011 — her appointment to a portfolio managing security was hailed as a step forward for women in Lebanese politics.
“This is a point of pride for all women and all the people who believe in women’s capabilities,” Hassan said.
“There are a lot of female interior and defense ministers in the world and they have proved their efficiency. It might be a new phenomenon for Lebanon and Arab countries, but hopefully it will be repeated and not be unique,” she added.
The three other women in the 30-strong Cabinet are in charge of energy, administrative development and the economic empowerment of women and young people.
Though Lebanon is widely held to be liberal by regional standards, with women playing a prominent role in public life, some of its laws continue to uphold a patriarchal social code.
Many of Lebanon’s civil laws, including personal status matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance, are applied according to religious sect and in some cases treats women differently than men. Lebanon has 17 recognized Muslim and Christian sects.
In 2017 the Parliament abolished an old law that absolved rapists if they married their victims. But marital rape and child marriage are still legal.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Related

0
Middle-East
Officials free Lebanese woman jailed for insulting Egypt
0
Offbeat
Lebanese woman mocked on social media for appearing at feasts by rival candidates

Iran faces angry online backlash over activists’ abuse claims

Since protests began in December, Iranians have had their internet access disrupted and have lost access to the messaging app Telegram. (Reuters)
Updated 18 February 2019
Reuters
0

Iran faces angry online backlash over activists’ abuse claims

  • The Arab minority in southwest Iran has long claimed that it faces discrimination from the central government
Updated 18 February 2019
Reuters
0

GENEVA, LONDON: In early January, labor activist Esmail Bakhshi posted a letter on Instagram saying he had been tortured in jail, attracting support from tens of thousands of Iranians online.
Bakhshi, who said he was still in pain, also challenged the intelligence minister to a public debate about the religious justification for torture. Late last month, Bakhshi was rearrested.
Sepideh Qoliyan, a journalist covering labor issues in the Ahvaz region, was also rearrested on the same day after saying on social media that she had been abused in jail.
Bakhshi’s allegations of torture and the social media furor that followed led Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to call for an investigation, and the intelligence minister subsequently met with a parliamentary committee to discuss the case, a rare example of top officials being prompted to act by a public backlash online.
“Each sentence and description of torture from the mouths of #Sepideh_Qoliyan and #Esmail_Bakhshi should be remembered and not forgotten because they are now alone with the torturers and under pressure and defenseless. Let us not forget,” a user named Atish posted on Twitter in Farsi on Feb. 11.
“When thousands of people share it on social media, the pressure for accountability goes up,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director at the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. “Sham investigations won’t put it to rest. Social media is definitely becoming a major, major public square in Iran.”
Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said last month, without naming Bakhshi, that allegations of torture online constitute a crime.
His comments follow growing pressure from officials to close Instagram, which has about 24 million users in Iran. Iran last year shut down the Telegram messaging app, which had about 40 million users in the country, citing security concerns.
“Today you see in cyberspace that with the posting of a film or lie or rumor the situation in the country can fall apart,” Dolatabadi said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency. “You saw in recent days that they spread a rumor and announced the rape of an individual or claimed suicide and recently you even saw claims of torture and all the powers in the country get drawn in. Today cyberspace has been transformed into a very broad platform for committing crimes.”
The arrests of Bakhshi and Qoliyan are part of a crackdown in Ahvaz, center of Iran’s Arab population. Hundreds of activists there pushing for workers’ and minority rights, two of the most contentious issues in Iran, have been detained in recent weeks.
The Arab minority in southwest Iran has long claimed that it faces discrimination from the central government.

 

Topics: Iran Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran’s Zarif says risk of war with Israel is great
0
Middle-East
Iranian FM summons Pakistan’s ambassador over bombing attack

Latest updates

OPA: Enjoy a traditional Greek experience in Dubai
0
New Zealand plans new tax for giants like Google, Facebook
0
China’s car sales decline deepens, road ahead bumpy
0
Brent crude slips away from 2019 high
0
Making ‘Capernaum’ was a duty: Oscar contender Labaki
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.