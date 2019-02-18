You are here

Militants kill 6 Pakistani troops in southwest Baluchistan near Iran

Pakistani soldiers arrest a suspect during an operation in Baluchistan province, which has been a hotbed for militants, in this June 2013 photo. (AFP)
QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistani police say militants in two attacks on security forces killed six paramilitary troops in the southwestern Baluchistan bordering Iran.
Local police officer Hidayat Ullah said Monday that four troops were killed Sunday when gunmen opened fire on security forces in the town of Turbat. Two troops were killed in the southwestern town of Loralai a day earlier.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but suspicion fell on militants and the Daesh group, which emerged as a major force behind violence in the region in recent years.
Sunday’s two attacks on Pakistani troops came days after an attack on Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard killed 27.
Iran claims that attack was “planned and carried out from inside Pakistan.” Pakistan rejected the charge and condemned the violence in Iran and offered cooperation.

Owner of New Delhi hotel where fire killed 17 arrested

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities say they have arrested the owner of a New Delhi hotel where 17 people were killed by a fire.
Police say Arpit Palace Hotel owner Rakesh Goel appeared Sunday in court, which ruled that police could take him into custody for questioning.
Two hotel managers have been in custody on suspicion of culpable homicide since last Tuesday's fire.
Authorities say the building had an unauthorized rooftop kitchen, which a video showed was engulfed in flames.
Police say most of the deaths were caused by suffocation. Police Additional Commissioner Amit Sharma said two people jumped from the six-story hotel to their deaths.
Sharma said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

