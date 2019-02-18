You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices hit 2019 highs amid supply cuts, trade talk hopes
﻿

Oil prices hit 2019 highs amid supply cuts, trade talk hopes

There has been a surge in US crude oil by more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, to a record 11.9 million bpd. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil prices hit 2019 highs amid supply cuts, trade talk hopes

  • Prices have been bolstered by a tightening market because of supply cuts
  • Further supporting crude prices have been US sanctions against oil exporters
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices on Monday hit their highest levels since November last year, lifted by OPEC-led supply cuts, US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, and hopes that the Sino-US trade dispute may soon end.

International Brent crude futures were at $66.66 per barrel at 0746 GMT, up 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close. Brent earlier climbed to its highest since November 2018 at $66.78 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.07 per barrel, up 48 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their close. WTI prices also rose to their highest since November, at $56.13 per barrel, earlier on Monday.

Prices have been bolstered by a tightening market because of supply cuts organized by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-affiliated producers like Russia. The group of producer countries agreed late last year to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to prevent a large supply overhang from swelling.

Further supporting crude prices have been US sanctions against oil exporters and OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela.

Financial markets, including crude futures, were also generally supported by hopes that the United States and China would soon resolve their trade disputes, which have dragged on global economic growth.

“OPEC production cuts and US sanctions on both Iran and Venezuela are limiting supply. Trade tensions which have weighed on global growth are showing signs of easing boosting sentiment across markets and lifting oil demand prospects,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at futures brokerage London Capital Group.

Earlier in the trading day, news of a fall in Chinese car sales in January had raised concerns about how fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil user might fare.

China’s vehicle sales last month fell by 15.8 percent versus the same month in 2018, an industry association said on Monday. This continued the 2018 trend, in which China recorded the first annual drop in vehicle sales on record.

So-called new energy vehicle sales in January, which include electric vehicles, registered a 140 percent increase, underlining expectations that oil demand from cars may peak in China in the coming years.

Looming over oil markets in the near term, meanwhile, is the rise in US crude oil production of more than 2 million bpd in 2018, to a record 11.9 million bpd — with signs that US output will rise further.

US energy firms last week increased the number of oil rigs looking for new supply by three, to a total of 857, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a weekly report last Friday.

That means the US rig count is higher than a year ago when fewer than 800 rigs were active.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC Brent

Related

0
Business & Economy
Sanctions and cuts push sour crude prices above Brent
0
Business & Economy
Brent likely to average $70 next year, says American bank

New Zealand to conduct own assessment of Huawei equipment risk

Updated 28 min ago
Reuters
0

New Zealand to conduct own assessment of Huawei equipment risk

  • Huawei faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government
  • Several Western countries had restricted Huawei’s access to their markets
Updated 28 min ago
Reuters
0

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will independently assess the risk of using China’s Huawei Technologies in 5G networks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday after a report suggested that British precautions could be used by other nations.
Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and US-led allegations that its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.
No evidence has been produced publicly and the firm has repeatedly denied the allegations, which have led several Western countries to restrict Huawei’s access to their markets.
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the British government had decided it can mitigate the risks arising from the use of Huawei equipment in 5G networks. It said Britain’s conclusion would “carry great weight” with European leaders and other nations could use similar precautions.
New Zealand’s intelligence agency in November rejected an initial request from telecommunications services provider Spark to use 5G equipment provided by Huawei.
At the time, the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) gave Spark options to mitigate national security concerns over the use of Huawei equipment, Ardern said on Monday.
“The ball is now in their court,” she told a weekly news conference.
Ardern said New Zealand, which is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network that includes the United Kingdom and the United States, would conduct its own assessment.
“I would expect the GCSB to apply with our legislation and our own security assessments. It is fair to say Five Eyes, of course, share information but we make our own independent decisions,” she said.
Huawei New Zealand did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spark said it was in discussions with GCSB officials.
“We are working through what possible mitigations we might be able to provide to address the concerns raised by the GCSB and have not yet made any decision on whether or when we should submit a revised proposal to GCSB,” Spark spokesman Andrew Pirie said in an emailed statement.
The Huawei decision, along with the government’s tougher stance on China’s growing influence in the Pacific, has some politicians and foreign policy analysts worried about potential strained ties with a key trading partner.
Ardern’s planned first visit to Beijing has faced scheduling issues, and China last week postponed a major tourism campaign in New Zealand days before its launch.
Ardern said her government’s relationship with China was strong despite some complex issues.
“Visits are not a measure of the health of a relationship they are only one small part of it,” she said, adding that trade and tourism ties remained strong.

Topics: telecoms Huawei New Zealand China

Related

0
Corporate News
Huawei’s crucial role in advancing 5G technology
0
Business & Economy
Alibaba slams US treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China’s rise

Latest updates

Australia police: We did not know Bahraini football player was a refugee
0
Pakistan as seen through its many landmarks
0
New Zealand to conduct own assessment of Huawei equipment risk
0
Rumors that Saudi crown prince was buying Manchester United ‘completely false’ govt minister says
0
Carpet Diem: Notes on a cultural icon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.