China's car sales decline deepens, road ahead bumpy

A sales representative waiting for customers in a luxury car showroom in Beijing. Car sales dropped to 2.37 million vehicles last month, mirroring declines during previous months. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
China's car sales decline deepens, road ahead bumpy

  • ‘Car sales in January continued to decline, and there was no sign of improvement’
  • China has been grappling with slowing economic growth as well as the fallout of trade frictions with the US
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
SHANGHAI: China’s automobile sales in January tumbled 15.8 percent from a year earlier, the country’s top auto industry association said on Monday, as the world’s largest auto market hits the skids with the slump in sales extending to the seventh month.
China’s Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in an emailed statement to Reuters that sales dropped to 2.37 million vehicles last month. This follows a 13 percent drop in December and a 14 percent fall in November.
“Car sales in January continued to decline, and there was no sign of improvement. We estimate that February wholesales will also drop sharply” said Xu Haidong, CAAM assistant secretary general.
“The reason for the sales drop is still the slowing overall economy, and consumption decline in small and medium-sized cities” Xu said.
China has been grappling with slowing economic growth as well as the fallout of trade frictions with the United States, forces which contributed to its auto market contracting for the first time in more than two decades last year.
Beijing is now trying to persuade consumers to loosen their purse strings and has pledged to provide subsidies to boost rural sales of some vehicles and purchases of new energy vehicles.
“Q1 sales were good last year, so this year the industry expects to have negative growth in the first quarter” Yale Zhang, head of consultancy AutoForesight, said, but he predicts sales to gradually pick up in the next three quarters.
Industry executives also say China’s car sales in January and February tend to be affected by the Lunar New Year holiday, as consumers hold off on their car purchasing decisions around the festival.
The holiday’s dates change annually but tend to occur in either month. It took place in the first week of February this year.
China’s sales of new energy vehicles, however, continued to buck the trend, totaling 95,700 in January, a year-on-year increase of 140 percent, CAAM said.

Brent crude slips away from 2019 high

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
Brent crude slips away from 2019 high

  • Traders said Brent prices slipped after China reported the weak car sales data
  • Despite this data, global oil markets remain relatively tight because of supply cuts
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday after climbing to their highest this year earlier in the session as China reported automobile sales in January fell for a seven month, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil user.
International Brent crude futures were at $66.20 per barrel at 0353 GMT, down 5 cents from their last close. Brent earlier climbed to $66.78 a barrel, the highest since November 2018.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $55.82 per barrel, up 23 cents from their last close. WTI prices also rose their highest since November, at $56.13 per barrel, earlier on Monday.
Traders said Brent prices slipped after China reported the weak car sales data.
China’s vehicle sales last month fell by 15.8 percent versus the same month in 2018, an industry association said on Monday. This continued the 2018 trend, in which China recorded the first annual drop in vehicle sales on record.
So-called new energy vehicle sales in January, which include electric vehicles, registered a 140 percent increase, underscoring expectations that oil demand from cars may peak in China in the coming years.
Despite this data, global oil markets remain relatively tight because of supply cuts organized by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-affiliated producers like Russia. The group of producer countries agreed late last year to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to prevent a large supply overhang from swelling.
Further supporting crude prices have been US sanctions against oil exporters and OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela.
Traders said financial markets, including crude futures, were also generally supported by hopes that the United States and China would soon resolve their trade disputes, which have dragged on global economic growth.
“Positive signs in the US-China trade talks helped boost sentiment across markets,” ANZ bank said on Monday.
At least partly offsetting the supply cuts has been a surge in US crude oil by more than 2 million bpd in 2018, to a record 11.9 million bpd.
And there are signs that US output will rise further.
US energy firms last week increased the number of oil rigs looking for new supply by three, to a total of 857, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a weekly report last Friday
That means the US rig count is higher than a year ago when fewer than 800 rigs were active.

