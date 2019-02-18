You are here

New Zealand plans new tax for giants like Google, Facebook

New Zealand’s government has announced plans for a new tax targeting online giants like Google and Facebook that earn plenty of money in the country but pay little tax. (File/AFP)
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the current tax system isn’t fair and there is a gap that needs to be closed
  • Revenue Minister Stuart Nash said the tax could be implemented next year
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand’s government has announced plans for a new tax targeting online giants like Google and Facebook that earn plenty of money in the country but pay little tax.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the current tax system isn’t fair and there is a gap that needs to be closed.
She said the proposed digital services tax would tax multinational online companies at about 2 or 3 percent on the revenue they generate in New Zealand. She said the rate is in line with other countries considering similar taxes.
Revenue Minister Stuart Nash said the tax could be implemented next year. He said New Zealand will continue working with the Organization For Economic Cooperation and Development to find an international solution to the problems of taxing big online companies.

Facebook needs independent ethical oversight — UK lawmakers

Facebook needs independent ethical oversight — UK lawmakers

  • Panel slams Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg for "a failure of leadership and personal responsibility"
  • Facebook became the focus of the committee’s 18-month inquiry over the Cambridge Analytica scandal
LONDON: Facebook and other big tech companies should be subject to a compulsory code of ethics to tackle the spread of fake news, the abuse of users’ data and the bullying of smaller firms, British lawmakers said on Monday.
In a damning report that singled out Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg for what it said was a failure of leadership and personal responsibility, the UK parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said the companies had proved ineffective in stopping harmful content and disinformation on their platforms.
“The guiding principle of the ‘move fast and break things’ culture often seems to be that it is better to apologize than ask permission,” committee chairman Damian Collins said.
“We need a radical shift in the balance of power between the platforms and the people.”
Collins said the age of inadequate self-regulation must come to an end.
“The rights of the citizen need to be established in statute, by requiring the tech companies to adhere to a code of conduct written into law by Parliament, and overseen by an independent regulator,” he said.
Facebook became the focus of the committee’s 18-month inquiry after whistleblower Christopher Wylie alleged that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica had obtained the data of millions of users of the social network.
Zuckerberg apologized last year for a “breach of trust” over the scandal.
But he refused to appear three times before British lawmakers, a stance that showed “contempt” toward parliament and the members of nine legislatures from around the world, the committee said.
“We believe that in its evidence to the committee Facebook has often deliberately sought to frustrate our work, by giving incomplete, disingenuous and at times misleading answers to our questions,” Collins said.
“Mark Zuckerberg continually fails to show the levels of leadership and personal responsibility that should be expected from someone who sits at the top of one of the world’s biggest companies.”
The lawmaker identified major threats to society from the dominance of tech companies such as Facebook — which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram — Google and Twitter.
Democracy was at risk from the malicious and relentless targeting of citizens with disinformation and personalized adverts from unidentifiable sources, they said, and social media platforms were failing to act against harmful content and respect the privacy of users.
Companies like Facebook were also using their size to bully smaller firms that relied on social media platforms to reach customers, it added.

