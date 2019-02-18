You are here

Owner of New Delhi hotel where fire killed 17 arrested

An early morning fire at the Arpit Palace Hotel killed more than a dozen people in the Karol Bagh neighborhood of New Delhi. (AP)
Updated 18 February 2019
AP
Owner of New Delhi hotel where fire killed 17 arrested

  • Authorities say the building had an unauthorized rooftop kitchen
  • Police say most of the deaths were caused by suffocation
Updated 18 February 2019
AP
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities say they have arrested the owner of a New Delhi hotel where 17 people were killed by a fire.
Police say Arpit Palace Hotel owner Rakesh Goel appeared Sunday in court, which ruled that police could take him into custody for questioning.
Two hotel managers have been in custody on suspicion of culpable homicide since last Tuesday's fire.
Authorities say the building had an unauthorized rooftop kitchen, which a video showed was engulfed in flames.
Police say most of the deaths were caused by suffocation. Police Additional Commissioner Amit Sharma said two people jumped from the six-story hotel to their deaths.
Sharma said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Topics: India

Maldives arrests ex-leader Yameen for money laundering

Updated 18 February 2019
AFP
Maldives arrests ex-leader Yameen for money laundering

  • No comment from Yameen or his legal team yet
  • The court already froze the ex-president’s local bank accounts containing $6.5 million
Updated 18 February 2019
AFP
MALÉ, Maldives: Maldivian authorities Monday ordered the arrest of former strongman president Abdulla Yameen over money laundering charges, officials said.
The arrest came after a court began a preliminary hearing into allegations that Yameen received nearly $1.5 million in illicit payments just before he lost his re-election bid in September.
“Prosecutors said that Yameen had allegedly attempted to bribe witnesses,” a court official said, adding that the former president would be taken to the Dhoonidhoo prison island near the capital.
Yameen, who came to power in 2013 and jailed many of his opponents or forced them into exile, had been summoned to the Criminal Court Sunday to formally receive his indictment.
During his five-year tenure, Yameen relied heavily on China for political and financial support as he came under criticism over his dismal human rights record.
The Indian Ocean archipelago nation of 340,000 Sunni Muslims is heavily in debt to China.
Authorities believe millions of dollars allegedly siphoned off by Yameen could be stashed abroad, and have said that talks are underway with foreign entities to repatriate any cash found.
The court has already frozen Yameen’s local bank accounts holding about $6.5 million, a decision the former leader has contested.
There was no immediate comment from Yameen or his legal team on the latest court order.

Topics: Maldives Abdulla Yameen money laundering

