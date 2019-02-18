LONDON: Ons Jabeur is confident she can challenge at the Dubai Tennis Championships this week after beating Donna Vekic in straight sets.
It was the Tunisian’s first win over a top 30 player this year and having set her stall with the 6-4, 7-6 victory Jabeur sounded in bullish mood.
Next up for the 24-year-old is two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, and she said: “We know each other from the juniors. It will be tough for both of us — no stress for me I am going to do my best and hopefully go for the win.”
While Jabeur has not had the easiest start to the year — first round defeats at the Australian Open and in Doha last week, doing nothing for her confidence — this is the first year she is playing at the Aviation Club on merit through her world ranking, rather than a wildcard. And against the world No. 25 she showed that on her day she can be a match for anyone.
“It’s always a pleasure to be in Dubai I feel like its home,” the Tunisian said.
“It was tough in the second set but thanks to the support of the fans we made it through.
“(Donna) is playing really good, we played last year and she won, this is kind of my revenge. I am happy with this win. I am starting better this year than last year so I am going to look forward to playing more matches and win more.”
There is little doubting that Svitolina will provide a much sterner test. The world No. 6 is the defending champion and made the last-four in Qatar last week. There is, however, no doubting that Jabeur could have the weapons to upset the Ukrainian. The Tunisian is versatile and has a much different game from the rest of the field, her slice-and-dice game enough to trouble anyone not on top of their game.
“I am here on merit. It’s very important not on wildcard. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I hope I can do the best ever in Dubai.”
Ons Jabeur in bullish mood ahead of Elina Svitolina clash in Dubai
Ons Jabeur in bullish mood ahead of Elina Svitolina clash in Dubai
- Tunisian records first win over a top-30 player of the year with straight sets victory again Donna Vekic
- Jabeur now faces defending Dubai champion Svitolina in second round.
LONDON: Ons Jabeur is confident she can challenge at the Dubai Tennis Championships this week after beating Donna Vekic in straight sets.