Caroline Wozniacki out of Dubai Tennis Championships with virus

DUBAI: Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki withdrew from the Dubai Championships on Monday due to a viral illness before her first round match against Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele.
Wozniacki, who won the 2011 title in Dubai, also missed last week’s Qatar Open because of the issue which she first felt around the Christmas period and the problem lingered with her through the Australian Open.
She failed to retain her Melbourne crown after losing to Maria Sharapova in the third round of this year’s tournament and is yet to return to the court.
“It sucks. I’ve gotten ready to play these two weeks (Doha and Dubai) where I usually play well,” the Dane said.
“If I can’t even play at a reasonable level, there’s no reason for me to go out there and just play one set — I want to go out there and I want to win,” she added.
Wozniacki has been replaced by losing Slovenian qualifier Polona Hercog.
Doha champion Elize Mertens was eliminated after a three-hour struggle, losing to China’s 107th-ranked Zhu Lin 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
The Belgian received treatment at the two and a half hour mark for hip and leg problems as she felt the effects of last week’s victory.
Lin, who’s best Grand Slam performance came in losing at the third round of last year’s US Open plays world No. 23 Lesia Tsurenko next.
