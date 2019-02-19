Abeer launches training program for Saudis

Abeer Medical Group, a health care organization in the Middle East and India, has launched a training program for its Saudi staff. The first batch of trainees recently traveled to Bengaluru, India, for taking part in the program, which has been organized in collaboration with leading health care institutions in India.

The three-month training program encompasses English language training, personality development and skills enhancement programs.

With​ efforts to implement Saudization in many health specialties and in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the training initiative aims at honing the skills of the local staff members of the group through regular and intensive coaching programs.

Abeer Medical Group President Alungal Mohammed said the group has high expectations of its Saudi employees. He hoped that the training initiative would contribute in developing the professional and communication skills of its employees. Abeer Medical Group, Mohammed said, has future plans to set up a vocational training center with international standards in Saudi Arabia.

The first batch of the training program includes 10 professionals selected from across Abeer’s branches in Saudi Arabia. The company is bearing all expenses of the training, including course fees, accommodations and travel. The send-off program for the first batch was held at​ the group’s office​ in Jeddah. Abeer Medical Group Vice President Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, General Manager Saeed Sulami, Executive Director Dr. Ahmed Alungal, Senior HR Manager Khlood A. Bayazeed, Business Development Manager Abdul Rahman Poyakkara, Branch Admin Manager Umar Alghamdi, Corporate Affairs​ Manager Danish Ahmed Qadri, Siddhik KA, Sabith K., Irshad KM, Nandagopal and Khaled Nadeem were present on the occasion.

Abeer Medical Group owns and operates high-end medical centers and hospitals across major cities in Saudi Arabia and in other nations such as the UAE and India. The group has been a part of Saudi Arabia’s health care domain for the last 18 years, running 15 health care facilities, which include top-notch medical centers and hospitals catering to the health care needs of more than 4 million people every year.