You are here

  • Home
  • Oman’s SalamAir marks 2 years of affordable travel
﻿

Oman’s SalamAir marks 2 years of affordable travel

SalamAir has enjoyed a steady rise in passenger footfall powered by its expanding route network currently standing at 14 destinations and competitive price offers.
Updated 19 February 2019
Arab News
0

Oman’s SalamAir marks 2 years of affordable travel

Updated 19 February 2019
Arab News
0

SalamAir recently celebrated two years of affordable travel to a growing range of destinations. This landmark occasion sees the airline mark various milestones, including the growth of operations and expansion of fleet and destinations.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “Our success so far has been built on the promise of offering a different proposition to travelers locally and regionally. We have been focused on providing guests with affordable, flexible and rewarding travel options across our expanding network. We have also been focused on optimizing our operations, while looking into the future by investing in one of the most in-demand aircraft, the A320neos, a model that promises to improve our passenger experience and efficiency. With the first one already delivered and flying, we will be adding five more A320neos taking our fleet size to nine, compared to three when we started two years ago.” 

Since its inaugural flight from Salalah to Muscat on Jan. 30, 2017, SalamAir has carried over 1.4 million passengers. The airline enjoyed a steady rise in passenger footfall powered by its expanding route network currently standing at 14 destinations, competitive price offers, as well as the customer-centric loyalty program “More on Air.”

The program rewards guests with a one-way airline ticket in exchange for 10 boarding passes collected within a year. The airline has three “easy fare” options: Light, Friendly and Flexi, as well as a fairly priced menu of extras, such as extra luggage allowance, seat selection and priority check-in options. The airline recently introduced a new meal menu onboard.

CEO Ahmed added: “With the arrival of the new fleet, we will open up new destinations, some of which will be the first time connecting through direct flights to Muscat like Alexandria in Egypt, plus some unique summer destinations. We will connect the rest of the GCC and increase the frequencies in many of our current destinations where we have seen increased demand.” 

SalamAir also offers its guests a selection of promotions, such as the “Tempting Tuesday” weekly deal on all fares.

Abeer launches training program for Saudis

Updated 19 February 2019
Arab News
0

Abeer launches training program for Saudis

Updated 19 February 2019
Arab News
0

Abeer Medical Group, a health care organization in the Middle East and India, has launched a training program for its Saudi staff. The first batch of trainees recently traveled to Bengaluru, India, for taking part in the program, which has been organized in collaboration with leading health care institutions in India.

The three-month training program encompasses English language training, personality development and skills enhancement programs.

With​ efforts to implement Saudization in many health specialties and in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the training initiative aims at honing the skills of the local staff members of the group through regular and intensive coaching programs.

Abeer Medical Group President Alungal Mohammed said the group has high expectations of its Saudi employees. He hoped that the training initiative would contribute in developing the professional and communication skills of its employees. Abeer Medical Group, Mohammed said, has future plans to set up a vocational training center with international standards in Saudi Arabia.

The first batch of the training program includes 10 professionals selected from across Abeer’s branches in Saudi Arabia. The company is bearing all expenses of the training, including course fees, accommodations and travel. The send-off program for the first batch was held at​ the group’s office​ in Jeddah. Abeer Medical Group Vice President Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, General Manager Saeed Sulami, Executive Director Dr. Ahmed Alungal, Senior HR Manager Khlood A. Bayazeed, Business Development Manager Abdul Rahman Poyakkara, Branch Admin Manager Umar Alghamdi, Corporate Affairs​ Manager Danish Ahmed Qadri, Siddhik KA, Sabith K., Irshad KM, Nandagopal and Khaled Nadeem were present on the occasion.

Abeer Medical Group owns and operates high-end medical centers and hospitals across major cities in Saudi Arabia and in other nations such as the UAE and India. The group has been a part of Saudi Arabia’s health care domain for the last 18 years, running 15 health care facilities, which include top-notch medical centers and hospitals catering to the health care needs of more than 4 million people every year.

Latest updates

Sixteen states sue Trump over border wall emergency
0
Young Russians seek health, highs in ice swimming
0
HSBC 2018 profit rises 16% but below estimates
0
Many Indians rally behind Modi after Kashmir attack
0
France rallies to denounce anti-Semitic insults at protests
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.