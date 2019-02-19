FaceOf: Mohammed bin Suleiman Al-Mesher, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Cameroon

Mohammed bin Suleiman Al-Mesher has been serving as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon since 2013.

Al-Mesher has served at several Saudi embassies around the world. He has also served as the charge d’affairs in Venezuela and Brunei between 2001 and 2003.

He was appointed the charge d’affairs in Gabon in 2011.

Al-Mesher has attended several regional and local conferences and forum covering various topics including combatting terrorism.

He also represented the Kingdom at UN’s 54th session in New York in January 2000 and at the 13th summit of the Arab League held in Riyadh.

He was also a member of the administrative management inter-ministerial committee to open information offices in Egypt, America, Japan, France and Germany. Al-Mesher was also part of a team assigned to assess the performance of the Kingdom’s information offices worldwide.

Al-Mesher holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in diplomatic science from the Diplomatic Studies Institute in Riyadh.

On Saturday, he attended the inauguration ceremony of a Grand Mosque in Cameroon’s Marwa city with other Saudi personalities. The 2,700-square-meter mosque, which was funded by Saudi Arabia, can accommodate 5,000 worshippers, including 400 women in a separate prayer hall.

Another Saudi-funded project, a new extension to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Islamic Center, was also opened on Thursday. It includes nine classrooms, an auditorium, a women’s prayer hall, a large canteen, and the center’s newly renovated mosque.