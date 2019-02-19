You are here

FaceOf: Mohammed bin Suleiman Al-Mesher, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Cameroon

Ambassador Mohammed bin Suleiman Al-Mesher
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
FaceOf: Mohammed bin Suleiman Al-Mesher, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Cameroon

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Mohammed bin Suleiman Al-Mesher has been serving as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon since 2013. 

Al-Mesher has served at several Saudi embassies around the world. He has also served as the charge d’affairs in Venezuela and Brunei between 2001 and 2003.

He was appointed the charge d’affairs in Gabon in 2011.

Al-Mesher has attended several regional and local conferences and forum covering various topics including combatting terrorism. 

He also represented the Kingdom at UN’s 54th session in New York in January 2000 and at the 13th summit of the Arab League held in Riyadh. 

He was also a member of the administrative management inter-ministerial committee to open information offices in Egypt, America, Japan, France and Germany. Al-Mesher was also part of a team assigned to assess the performance of the Kingdom’s information offices worldwide. 

Al-Mesher holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in diplomatic science from the Diplomatic Studies Institute in Riyadh. 

On Saturday, he attended the inauguration ceremony of a Grand Mosque in Cameroon’s Marwa city with other Saudi personalities. The 2,700-square-meter mosque, which was funded by Saudi Arabia, can accommodate 5,000 worshippers, including 400 women in a separate prayer hall.

Another Saudi-funded project, a new extension to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Islamic Center, was also opened on Thursday. It includes nine classrooms, an auditorium, a women’s prayer hall, a large canteen, and the center’s newly renovated mosque.

Saudi Arabian Nazaha’s fight against corruption continues

Nazaha has completed investigations into 59 percent of the complaints, with 4.4 percent referred to the Control and Investigation Board. (SPA)
Updated 19 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabian Nazaha's fight against corruption continues

  Nazaha announced the statistics as part of the National Strategy for the Protection of Integrity and Combating Corruption and Vision 2030
Updated 19 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Complaints to the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission, Nazaha, have risen by 50 percent in a single year amid increasing efforts to combat financial and administrative misconduct in the Kingdom.
Nazaha received 15,591 reports in 2018 compared with 10,402 the previous year, according to statistics released by the commission.
Financial and administrative corruption cases made up the bulk of the reports.
Nazaha has completed investigations into 59 percent of the complaints, with 4.4 percent referred to the Control and Investigation Board and 3.37 percent to the Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security.
The commission’s smartphone app received 29 percent of the reports, followed by the website at 23.6 percent, while 19.2 percent of the complaints were made in person at Nazaha’s branches. AN Jeddah
Nazaha announced the statistics as part of the National Strategy for the Protection of Integrity and Combating Corruption and Vision 2030.

