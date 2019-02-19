You are here

North Korean envoy en route to Hanoi ahead of Trump-Kim summit: report

North Korean negotiator Kim Hyok Chol, center in blue tie, at Beijing international airport after disembarking an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang on Tuesday, February 19. (AFP)
0

SEOUL: The North Korean special representative for the US arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, apparently en route to Vietnam to meet his Washington counterpart ahead of a second summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.
Kim Hyok Chol arrived in the Chinese capital at around 10 am (0200 GMT) and was expected to board a plane bound for Hanoi later in the day.
His trip comes three days after Kim Jong Un’s de-facto chief of staff, Kim Chang Son, landed in Hanoi to discuss protocol and security matters with the US team ahead of the summit on February 27-28.
Kim Hyok Chol and his US counterpart Stephen Biegun were engaged in three days of talks in Pyongyang earlier this month, exploring each side’s positions on denuclearization ahead of the much-anticipated meeting.
Biegun said they had been productive, but more dialogue was needed.
“We have some hard work to do with the DPRK between now and then,” Biegun said, adding that he was “confident that if both sides stay committed, we can make real progress here.”
The US State Department said talks during Biegun’s trip explored Trump and Kim Jong Un’s “commitments of complete denuclearization, transforming US-DPRK relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
Specifically, discussions on declaring an end to the 1950-53 Korean War could have been on the table, with Biegun last month saying Trump was “ready to end this war.”
Alex Wong, US deputy assistant secretary of state for North Korea, is already in the Vietnamese capital preparing for the summit.
Biegun is expected to fly there soon from Washington to resume talks with Kim Hyok Chol.
Experts say tangible progress on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons will be needed for the second summit if it is to avoid being dismissed as “reality TV.”

Bernie Sanders to run for US president in 2020

Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

Bernie Sanders to run for US president in 2020

Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US Senator Bernie Sanders said he will run for president again in the 2020 election, CNN reported on Tuesday.
Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats and lost his bid for the party's presidential nomination in the 2016 White House race, made the announcement in an interview with Vermont Public Radio, according to CNN. 
(Developing)

