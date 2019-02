Houthi landmine detonates killing several militia

DUBAI: Six Houthis were killed and four injured when a landmine they were laying detonated in Al-Dhabbab village, west of Taiz province on Monday, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

Elsewhere, coalition fighters attacked Houthi militants trying to escape Baqem front, killing eight and injuring several others during the attack in Saada province.

Meanwhile, coalition forces launched several air attacks on Houthi positions in Ketaf district in Saada, killing some militants and injuring others.