You are here

  • Home
  • Keira Knightley film calls for unity in divided times
﻿

Keira Knightley film calls for unity in divided times

Actress Keira Knightley plays Rachael Morgan, who moves to Germany to be with her husband, a British colonel who has a leading role in the reconstruction effort in Hamburg. (AP)
Updated 19 February 2019
Reuters
0

Keira Knightley film calls for unity in divided times

  • The film is set during the reconstruction of post WWII Germany
  • The port city of Hamburg suffered a devastating bombing raid by the Allied forces in July 1943
Updated 19 February 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Keira Knightley said her new film “The Aftermath,” set in the bombed-out ruins of Hamburg just after the end of the Second World War, had important lessons on building bridges that were very relevant for today’s divided societies.
The romantic drama sees Knightley play Rachael Morgan, who moves to Germany to be with her husband, a British colonel who has a leading role in the reconstruction effort in Hamburg. They move in with a German widower and his troubled daughter.
Her co-stars, Australian Jason Clarke who plays her husband Lewis and Swedish Alexander Skarsgard, who plays a German architect also attended the world premiere at London’s Picturehouse Central on Monday.
“It’s very relevant for now. It’s about building bridges, it’s about how we see each other as human beings and we don’t demonize each other and that’s obviously something that we need to do right now,” Knightley said.
The port city of Hamburg suffered a devastating bombing raid by the Allied forces in July 1943, known as “Operation Gomorrah,” that killed some 40,000 people and caused the destruction of swathes of the city.
“I knew nothing about the rebuilding of Germany ... I haven’t thought about how unbelievably difficult it must have been to not only physically rebuild these places but also mentally for English and German people ... who had been enemies, who had literally killed each other for six years, to suddenly forgive and move forward,” Knightley said.
Clarke said: “We’ve benefited so much from the Lewis Morgans who put Europe together ... guys like him built it up and made Germany and Europe what it is today, we all stand on the threshold of wanting to tear it down.”
“The Aftermath” opens in cinemas in Britain on March 1, and in the United States on March 15.

Topics: Hollywood

Related

0
Offbeat
Oscars race kicks into high gear with nominations reveal

Mongolia shuts KFC after dozens hospitalized

Updated 19 February 2019
AFP
0

Mongolia shuts KFC after dozens hospitalized

  • More than 200 customers suffered food poisoning symptoms and dozens were hospitalized
  • A preliminary investigation found that 35 employees at a restaurant were not thoroughly vetted to handle food
Updated 19 February 2019
AFP
0

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia: Mongolian authorities have temporarily closed all KFC restaurants in the country after more than 200 customers suffered food poisoning symptoms and dozens were hospitalized.
The first cases emerged earlier this month, with 16 people showing symptoms of food poisoning, including diarrhea, vomiting and high fever after eating at the fried chicken franchise.
Ulaanbaatar’s Metropolitan Professional Inspection Department said 247 similar cases have been reported and 42 people have been hospitalized.
The department decided to shut down the country’s 11 KFC restaurants — all based in the capital — while it investigates what happened.
A preliminary investigation found that 35 employees at a restaurant were not thoroughly vetted to handle food, with most of them having blank medical examination reports, which is illegal. The restaurant also lacked internal hygiene management.
A strong bacteria known as Klebsiella spp was detected in water at the restaurant. Traces of E-coli were also found in a soda machine, and four people contracted the Shigella germ — which causes diarrhea and fever — after coming into contact with KFC staff.

Topics: Offbeat KFC Mongolia retail

Related

0
World
Mongolia invites North Korea’s Kim to visit
0
Business & Economy
Mongolian citizens offer cash, jewelry, horses to pay off gov’t debt

Latest updates

Man injures four people, shot dead after Marseille knife attack
0
Barclays payments to Qatar would have been ‘unacceptable’ to market, London court hears
0
British minister demands Germany lifts block on Saudi arms sales
0
Tanzania jails Chinese ‘Ivory Queen’ trafficker for 15 years
0
Troop withdrawal in Yemen's Hodeidah could start Tuesday, Wednesday: UN envoy Griffiths
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.