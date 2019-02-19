LONDON: Although she was made to work for her win Petra Kvitova admitted that her 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova provided her with a good workout as she goes in search of a second Dubai title.
The two-time Wimbledon champion endure a slow start and was broken twice early on as she lost the first set in a tie-break. But the 28-year-old is made of stern stuff and battle back to win the match in just over two and a half hours against her Czech compatriot.
For the Australian Open finalist the return to the court was an ideal warm-up for what she hopes will be a triumphant week.
“She started pretty well. I couldn’t hit return. She served like four first serves in. It was pretty difficult to return it. But then I was keeping my serve, which was very, very important today. Even I made some double-faults, my service games were okay.
“She really served pretty well until the 4-All, which I really thought that’s my game.
“It was tough to break her. I’m glad that I was able to hold my serve until the chances in the third. That was kind of my point to make it.” The 2013 Dubai winner will go up against either 14th seed Caroline Garcia or Jennifer Brady on Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals.
Petra Kvitova made to work for win in Dubai
Petra Kvitova made to work for win in Dubai
- Former Wimbledon champion comes back from a set down in early start at the Aviation Club.
LONDON: Although she was made to work for her win Petra Kvitova admitted that her 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova provided her with a good workout as she goes in search of a second Dubai title.