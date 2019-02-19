Migrants suspected of terrorism links, smuggling detained in Bosnia

Man injures four people, shot dead after Marseille knife attack

MARSEILLE: A man wounded up to four pedestrians in a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille on Tuesday, before being shot and wounded by police, officials said.

The attack occurred in the center of the port city, the second largest in France.

Police said they shot the assailant when he threatened them with a weapon. He was in a critical condition.

Developing story.