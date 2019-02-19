You are here

The Arab Media Forum kicks off end of March

Mona Al-Marri, above, is the president of Dubai Press Club and Chairperson of the Arab Media Forum Organizing Committee.
  The two-day conference attracts more than 3,000 attendees
  Annual Arab Journalism Award will be highlight of the event
DUBAI: Dubai Press Club (DPC) will hold the 18th edition of its annual Arab Media Forum on March 27-28 at the Dubai World Center, the group announced on Tuesday.

The two-day event aims to align the vision of regional media with the aspirations of the people through dialogues about the challenges faced by the industry, the DPA statement added. More than 3,000 media practitioners and luminaries in and outside the region are expected to attend the forum.

“The forum serves as a lab of creative ideas, constructive views and approaches aimed at promoting our Arab media and confirming its role as an effective source of positive development,” Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, President of DPC and Chairperson of the AMF Organizing Committee, said.

The annual media gathering is highlighted by the Arab Journalism Award, which is given out on the last day of the event.

Oman's SalamAir marks 2 years of affordable travel

Oman's SalamAir marks 2 years of affordable travel

SalamAir recently celebrated two years of affordable travel to a growing range of destinations. This landmark occasion sees the airline mark various milestones, including the growth of operations and expansion of fleet and destinations.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “Our success so far has been built on the promise of offering a different proposition to travelers locally and regionally. We have been focused on providing guests with affordable, flexible and rewarding travel options across our expanding network. We have also been focused on optimizing our operations, while looking into the future by investing in one of the most in-demand aircraft, the A320neos, a model that promises to improve our passenger experience and efficiency. With the first one already delivered and flying, we will be adding five more A320neos taking our fleet size to nine, compared to three when we started two years ago.” 

Since its inaugural flight from Salalah to Muscat on Jan. 30, 2017, SalamAir has carried over 1.4 million passengers. The airline enjoyed a steady rise in passenger footfall powered by its expanding route network currently standing at 14 destinations, competitive price offers, as well as the customer-centric loyalty program “More on Air.”

The program rewards guests with a one-way airline ticket in exchange for 10 boarding passes collected within a year. The airline has three “easy fare” options: Light, Friendly and Flexi, as well as a fairly priced menu of extras, such as extra luggage allowance, seat selection and priority check-in options. The airline recently introduced a new meal menu onboard.

CEO Ahmed added: “With the arrival of the new fleet, we will open up new destinations, some of which will be the first time connecting through direct flights to Muscat like Alexandria in Egypt, plus some unique summer destinations. We will connect the rest of the GCC and increase the frequencies in many of our current destinations where we have seen increased demand.” 

SalamAir also offers its guests a selection of promotions, such as the “Tempting Tuesday” weekly deal on all fares.

