You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Crown prince’s India visit will help expand ties beyond energy
﻿

Saudi Crown prince’s India visit will help expand ties beyond energy

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India will boost robust interactions that New Delhi has established with Saudi Arabia over the last few years. (Supplied)
Updated 40 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

Saudi Crown prince’s India visit will help expand ties beyond energy

  • New Delhi’s participation in Kingdom’s mega projects a major aspect of renewed ties: Talmiz Ahmad
Updated 40 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s first visit to India is a landmark development in bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia, according to Talmiz Ahmad, a former ambassador to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is India’s largest supplier of crude oil, but since taking office in 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to use India’s growing economy to attract more investment from Saudi Arabia beyond energy, and foster cooperation on trade, infrastructure and defense.

Ahmad, author of several books on the Arab world and twice India’s Ambassador to Riyadh, said that while the backbone of New Delhi’s relationship with the Kingdom is energy, the two sides had been discussing “how to give greater substance and longevity to the relationship on the basis of concrete projects.”

Reuters reported this week that India is expecting Prince Salman to announce an initial investment in its National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, a quasi-sovereign wealth fund, to help accelerate the building of ports and highways. Saudi Arabia has also suggested investing in India’s farming industry, with an eye on food imports to the Kingdom. 

Ahmad said Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project, a $500 billion smart city in Tabuk province on the Egyptian and Jordanian borders, would also provide great opportunities for Indian companies. 

He added that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the crown prince’s blueprint to fundamentally transform Kingdom’s economy, presents another opportunity for Indian businesses to prosper from the relationship.

“India is extremely well placed,” said Ahmad. “We are world leaders in small and medium enterprises and in the services sector. Saudi Arabia also has proposals to develop its tourism and leisure sectors, and I believe India is also well placed in those areas too.”

He also discussed how the strategic partnership had been initiated by former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who visited Riyadh in 2010, but that Modi, who visited in 2016, had added “considerable substance” to the relationship.

He stressed, though, that Riyadh’s ties with India are independent of its relationship with Pakistan. He added India and Saudi Arabia were also working together to improve the security situation in Afghanistan, to resolve the 17-year conflict between government forces and the Afghan Taliban, as well as in the wider West Asia region. 

“India has excellent relations with all the countries in West Asia, and New Delhi is well placed to address some of the concerns that all the countries have with each other,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Asia tour

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Excellent relationship with Saudi Arabia augurs well for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims from India
0
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi businessman who made India his home

Apple Pay launched in Saudi Arabia

Apple Pay joins Sadad and mada Pay as another option to join the cashless roster of payment methods available to Saudi consumers. (Supplied)
Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Apple Pay launched in Saudi Arabia

  • Apple Pay joins Sadad and mada Pay as another option to join the cashless roster of payment methods available to Saudi consumers
Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

RIYADH: Apple launched its payment service in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, with Visa customers in the Kingdom now able to buy almost anything with their iPhones.
Apple Pay was first trailed in the Saudi market last October, with the tech giant promising the option would soon be available. Months later Apple Pay was launched nationwide.
In a statement published by Arabian Business, Visa general manager for Saudi Arabia, Ali Bailoun, said: “As a country filled with tech-savvy, mobile-first consumers, we are delighted to work with Saudi Payments and our bank partners to help bring Apple Pay to Visa cardholders here, making their payments experience easier, faster and more secure than ever before.”
Apple Pay joins Sadad and mada Pay as another option to join the cashless roster of payment methods available to Saudi consumers.
The regional webpage for the service lists some of the high-profile retailers where Apple Pay can be used. These include Carrefour, Al Baik, Sephora, Lacoste, Starbucks and Homecentre.

Topics: Apple Pay Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Qatar National Bank’s link-up to Saudi payment network delayed: sources
0
Corporate News
Visa hosts first Saudi Payment Forum in Riyadh

Latest updates

Trump signs ‘Space Force’ directive
0
Venezuela ‘on alert,’ closes Curacao border ahead of aid shipment
0
Vaccine could virtually eliminate cervical cancer: study
0
Eighth lawmaker quits Britain’s Labour Party
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Alzheimer Conundrum
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.