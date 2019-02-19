You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-India Forum to discuss key business issues
﻿

Saudi-India Forum to discuss key business issues

The forum will see an exchange of memorandums of understandings. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi-India Forum to discuss key business issues

  • Nearly 400 Saudi and Indian businessmen are expected to take part
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

NEW DELHI: A high-powered Saudi business delegation is accompanying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to India.

Executives in major companies, senior government officials from the Saudi and Indian sides will attend the Saudi-India Forum to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday. It is being organized in cooperation with the Saudi General Investment Authority (SAGIA).

Nearly 400 Saudi and Indian businessmen are expected to take part in event that will include 10 workshops and bilateral meetings to discuss opportunities for business cooperation.

The forum will see an exchange of memorandums of understandings and handing over of licenses to private sector entities between the Saudi side and the Indian side.

There will be an overview of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) which is a major program of Saudi Vision 2030.

The forum will discuss Saudi Arabia's offering of financial (and non-financial) incentives and enablers to ensure sustainable development of targeted sectors and promising industries.

Topics: Crown Prince Asia tour

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown prince’s India visit will help expand ties beyond energy
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Greeted with a hug: Saudi crown prince welcomed to India by PM Modi

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledges commitment to Saudi-Indian relations

Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledges commitment to Saudi-Indian relations

  • The crown prince will hold talks with Modi that are expected to be wide-ranging
  • The prime minister will also host a lunch for the visiting dignitaries, while in the evening President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honor of the Saudi crown prince
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship will be maintained for thousands of years, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said at an official welcoming in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“We want to be sure India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship is maintained for thousands of years,” the crown prince said, flanked by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

“I believe there’s a lot of Saudi work in India,” he added.

The crown prince was greeted by the PM and president after arriving to the presidential palace in a limousine.

The crown prince will hold talks with Modi that are expected to be wide-ranging.

The prime minister will also host a lunch for the visiting dignitaries, while in the evening President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honor of the Saudi crown prince, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen.

The official welcoming comes on the first official day of the Saudi royal’s visit to India, in the second leg of his Asia tour which began in Pakistan earlier this week.

Topics: Saudi Arabia crown prince in india Crown Prince Asia tour India Mohammed bin Salman Narendra Modi

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown prince’s India visit will help expand ties beyond energy
0
Saudi Arabia
Excellent relationship with Saudi Arabia augurs well for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims from India

Latest updates

US weighing options on American Daesh sympathizer in Syria
0
Lockheed unveils new F-21 fighter jet configured for India
0
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledges commitment to Saudi-Indian relations
0
Pacquiao tells son: ‘You don’t need to box’
0
‘Roma’ casts spotlight on Latin America’s domestic workers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.