Saudi-India Forum to discuss key business issues

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledges commitment to Saudi-Indian relations

DUBAI: India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship will be maintained for thousands of years, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said at an official welcoming in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“We want to be sure India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship is maintained for thousands of years,” the crown prince said, flanked by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

“I believe there’s a lot of Saudi work in India,” he added.

The crown prince was greeted by the PM and president after arriving to the presidential palace in a limousine.

The crown prince will hold talks with Modi that are expected to be wide-ranging.

The prime minister will also host a lunch for the visiting dignitaries, while in the evening President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honor of the Saudi crown prince, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen.

The official welcoming comes on the first official day of the Saudi royal’s visit to India, in the second leg of his Asia tour which began in Pakistan earlier this week.