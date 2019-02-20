You are here

Lockheed unveils new F-21 fighter jet configured for India

Lockheed previously offered India their F-16 jet fighter, above, but proposed to manufacture custom-made planes for India. (AFP)
  • The firm said the new plane is tailored to India’s needs
  • A number of airplane manufacturers are competing to win India’s upcoming military purchase
NEW DELHI: Lockheed Martin offered India a new combat jet, F-21, on Wednesday to be made locally, in a bid to win a large military order worth over $15 billion.
The US defense firm had earlier offered its F-16 fighter used by countries around the world for the Indian air force’s ongoing competition for 114 planes to be made in India.
But Lockheed, unveiling the plan at an airshow in the southern city of Bengaluru, said it was offering India a new plane configured for its needs.
“The F-21 is different, inside and out,” Vivek Lall, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said in a statement.
The company will build the plane in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, the firm said.
Lockheed is competing with Boeing’s F/A-18, Saab’s Gripen, Dassault Aviation’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon and a Russian aircraft for the air force order.

Nissan to oppose having same chair as Renault

  • Renault and its largest shareholder French state are pushing for Jean-Dominique Senard to take up the chairmanship at the Japanese company
  • Senard was appointed chairman of the French automaker in late January, and is also expected to be named to Nissan’s board
LONDON: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd’s independent committee on governance is expected to recommend against the company having the same chairman as Renault SA, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.
Renault and its largest shareholder French state are pushing for Jean-Dominique Senard to take up the chairmanship at the Japanese company, the report said.
Senard was appointed chairman of the French automaker in late January, and is also expected to be named to Nissan’s board, given Renault’s 43 percent stake. The Japanese automaker holds a 15 percent, non-voting stake in the French firm.
Renault and Nissan were not immediately available for comments.

