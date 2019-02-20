The top trends from New York Fashion Week

DUBAI: The modest fashion trend — which has grown its presence across catwalks over the last two seasons — was the dominant theme of Tom Ford’s show. His latest collection is reminiscent of sophisticated power dressing, coupled with the glamorous presence of ultra-lux velvet and silk in color blocking pinks, reds and purples. A delicious taster for this winter.

Bahraini brand Noon by Noor also showcased various modest item — soft silks in a neutral palette with a few surges of color and stripes.

Elsewhere, frills and frothy frocks were taking over. It was tutu heaven at newcomer Tomo Koizumi’s show, but the trend had already been established at Victor & Rolf’s dramatic display of frilliness at Paris Couture Week in January. Rihanna’s been rocking it for years, so could 2019 be frothiness’s crowning moment? I think so.

Its recent rise could also be seen during awards season on celebrities including Rachel Weisz, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez. The emergence of this new trend was also seen at Christian Siriano, and Sandy Liang.

Scooby, Scooby Doo, where are you? Serious psychedelic Seventies vibes were in full force at Coach and Kate Spade. Stuart Vevers has breathed new life into Coach since he joined five years ago, and this collection could take Coach to center-stage. Stronger than ever before, Coach is soaring to new heights; a luxury brand that is bang on the money with their accessible price points, A-list collaborations with the likes of Selena Gomez, and creative styling and design. Consider Coach a wise investment for your wardrobes this year. Thank me later.

The 70’s theme and happy spirit at the Kate Spade show was received with love, in memory of the acclaimed designer who sadly passed away last year, and provided a chance for new creative director Nicola Glass to bring her own positive energy to the brand. She certainly took it, producing a wearable and fresh take on the brand. I adored the trousers.

Michael Kors cemented the Seventies trend shift with his Studio 54-inspired collection, and boy, was this a party. Sparkly sequins, shaggy fluffy jackets, asymmetric cuts and a Barry Manilow finale. Ladies and gentlemen, Copacabana 2019 has arrived.

Dubai was the inspiration behind Oscar De La Renta’s collection, a combination of both arabesque and contemporary. And with only one ball gown making an appearance — modeled by Bella Hadid — it seems as though Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are taking the De La Renta brand on a different trajectory with refined ensembles, suits, layering, arabesque prints and, yet again, the presence of modest tailoring. Think wearable but Jackie O -level glam.

Speaking of color, frills and modesty, we saw Christian Cowan send our favorite hijab model Halima down the catwalk in an extravagant contemporary neon-and-black suit and sparkly hijab. Halima also walked for American designer Sherri Hill in long beaded gowns fit for a bridal shower.

Marching to the beat of his own drum, Ralph Lauren launched his Spring-Summer collection to both attendees and online customers simultaneously. And why not? With 50 years of success under his belt, Ralph can do whatever he wants. His collection was an elegant myriad of monochrome, with a touch of gilded gold. So simple, but so desirable. The setting? A sophisticated coffee shop set up. Don’t mind me while I nonchalantly stroll down in lamé for my morning coffee. Fabulous. Thanks Ralph.