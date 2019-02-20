You are here

The top trends from New York Fashion Week

Halima Aden walking for Sherri Hill NYFW 2019. (Getty Images)
Tamara Al-Gabbani
Tamara Al-Gabbani
DUBAI: The modest fashion trend — which has grown its presence across catwalks over the last two seasons — was the dominant theme of Tom Ford’s show. His latest collection is reminiscent of sophisticated power dressing, coupled with the glamorous presence of ultra-lux velvet and silk in color blocking pinks, reds and purples. A delicious taster for this winter.

Bahraini brand Noon by Noor also showcased various modest item — soft silks in a neutral palette with a few surges of color and stripes.

Elsewhere, frills and frothy frocks were taking over. It was tutu heaven at newcomer Tomo Koizumi’s show, but the trend had already been established at Victor & Rolf’s dramatic display of frilliness at Paris Couture Week in January. Rihanna’s been rocking it for years, so could 2019 be frothiness’s crowning moment? I think so.

Its recent rise could also be seen during awards season on celebrities including Rachel Weisz, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez. The emergence of this new trend was also seen at Christian Siriano, and Sandy Liang.

Scooby, Scooby Doo, where are you? Serious psychedelic Seventies vibes were in full force at Coach and Kate Spade. Stuart Vevers has breathed new life into Coach since he joined five years ago, and this collection could take Coach to center-stage. Stronger than ever before, Coach is soaring to new heights; a luxury brand that is bang on the money with their accessible price points, A-list collaborations with the likes of Selena Gomez, and creative styling and design. Consider Coach a wise investment for your wardrobes this year. Thank me later.

The 70’s theme and happy spirit at the Kate Spade show was received with love, in memory of the acclaimed designer who sadly passed away last year, and provided a chance for new creative director Nicola Glass to bring her own positive energy to the brand. She certainly took it, producing a wearable and fresh take on the brand. I adored the trousers.

Michael Kors cemented the Seventies trend shift with his Studio 54-inspired collection, and boy, was this a party. Sparkly sequins, shaggy fluffy jackets, asymmetric cuts and a Barry Manilow finale. Ladies and gentlemen, Copacabana 2019 has arrived.

Dubai was the inspiration behind Oscar De La Renta’s collection, a combination of both arabesque and contemporary. And with only one ball gown making an appearance — modeled by Bella Hadid — it seems as though Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are taking the De La Renta brand on a different trajectory with refined ensembles, suits, layering, arabesque prints and, yet again, the presence of modest tailoring. Think wearable but Jackie O -level glam.

Speaking of color, frills and modesty, we saw Christian Cowan send our favorite hijab model Halima down the catwalk in an extravagant contemporary neon-and-black suit and sparkly hijab. Halima also walked for American designer Sherri Hill in long beaded gowns fit for a bridal shower.

Marching to the beat of his own drum, Ralph Lauren launched his Spring-Summer collection to both attendees and online customers simultaneously. And why not? With 50 years of success under his belt, Ralph can do whatever he wants. His collection was an elegant myriad of monochrome, with a touch of gilded gold. So simple, but so desirable. The setting? A sophisticated coffee shop set up. Don’t mind me while I nonchalantly stroll down in lamé for my morning coffee. Fabulous. Thanks Ralph.

Topics: fashion NYFW

Karl Lagerfeld: Looking back at his rise to fame and love of Arabian fashion

The designer died at the age of 85 on Tuesday. (File photo: AFP)
Arab News
Karl Lagerfeld: Looking back at his rise to fame and love of Arabian fashion

Arab News
DUBAI: As tributes pour in from across the fashion world over the death of industry icon Karl Lagerfeld, we take a look at his storied rise to fame, as well as his controversial comments on Middle Eastern migrants and his love of fashion from the region.

The designer died at the age of 85 on Tuesday after he failed to make an appearance at the Chanel show at Paris Couture Week in January, prompting industry insiders to question the state of his health.

Reuters reported that Lagerfeld enjoyed the stature of a deity among mortals in the world of fashion, where he stayed on top for well over half of a century and up to his death, at an age almost nobody apart from himself knew with to-the-day precision.

The German designer was best known for his association with France’s Chanel, dating back to 1983. The brand, the legend now goes, risked becoming the preserve of monied grannies before he arrived, slashing hemlines and adding glitz to the prim tweed suits of what is now one of the world’s most valuable couture houses.

But Lagerfeld, who simultaneously churned out collections for LVMH’s Fendi and his eponymous label — an unheard of feat in fashion — was almost a brand in his own right.
Sporting dark suits, white, pony-tailed hair and tinted sunglasses in his later years that made him instantly recognizable, an irreverent wit was also part of a carefully crafted persona.

“I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that,” runs one legendary quote attributed to him, and often recycled to convey the person he liked to play. “It is like a mask. And for me the Carnival of Venice lasts all year long.”

Tributes pour in 

The world’s fashion elite took to social media to pay tribute to the hugely respected designer, with the likes of Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace and Lilly Allen leading the pack.

Versace shared a similar message.

Singer Allen took to social media with a touching message.

Meanwhile, Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad also paid tribute.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In great honor and admiration of the iconic fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld - Rest In Peace

A post shared by Zuhair Murad Official (@zuhairmuradofficial) on

Model Gigi Hadid shared a message on Instagram Stories.

Controversial comments

His artistic instincts, business acumen and commensurate ego combined to commercially triumphant effect in the rarefied world of high fashion, where he was revered and feared in similar proportions by competitors and top-models.

Lagerfeld was as harsh with his fashion models as he was searingly critical of anyone he considered "not trendy".

He fired his closest female friend, former Chanel model Ines de la Fressange, in 1999 after she agreed to pose as Marianne, France's national symbol, without asking him first.

Occasionally his sharp tongue has stirred controversies, though he also had a flair for a good soundbite.

In 2017, he sparked outrage by evoking the Holocaust in an attack on Chancellor Angela Merkel over her opening of Germany’s borders to migrants.

“One cannot – even if there are decades between them – kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place,” the 80-year-old Chanel designer told a French TV show.

“I know someone in Germany who took a young Syrian and after four days said: ‘The greatest thing Germany invented was the Holocaust’,” he added.

Middle Eastern inspiration

Despite the abrasive comments, the designer went on to release an Egypt-inspired collection in December 2018 and sent models down the runway in a rich array of Ancient Egypt-themed outfits at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Gold shimmered all over the runway, as models strolled past the floodlit temple in everything from gold thigh-high boots to gold brimmed hats to glistening dresses with golden feather adornments, to shoulder-length gold earrings.

Singer Pharrel walked the runway during Karl Lagerfeld's Egypt-inspired show in December. (AFP)

It isn’t the only time he has looked to the Middle East for inspiration, however.

The designer made a much-reported-on appearance in Dubai in 2014 when Chanel staged its Cruise collection show in the city.

That collection was inspired by an Orientalist vision of hazy Arabian nights and featured harem pants, ghutra-pattern-inspired coats and diaphanous jumpsuits, along with a heavy use of mosaic-style patterns.

Karl Lagerfeld photographed at ‘The Island’ in Dubai during the Chanel fashion show on May 13, 2014. (AFP)

In 2018, he worked with Lebanese architect Aline Asmar D’Amman on the renovation of Paris’s Hôtel de Crillon and, in a win for the Middle Eastern fashion scene, he photographed Bella Hadid for Vogue Arabia’s first September issue in 2017.

In rare moments when he was not working, Lagerfeld retired to one of his many homes in Paris, Germany, Italy or Monaco, all of them lavish carbon copies of 18th-century interiors.

