You are here

  • Home
  • Petra Kvitova admits she has to improve or can forget about Dubai title
﻿

Petra Kvitova admits she has to improve or can forget about Dubai title

Updated 20 February 2019
Arab News
0

Petra Kvitova admits she has to improve or can forget about Dubai title

  • Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova looking far from her best in another three-set trial.
  • World No. 4 only too aware of improvements needing to be made to have chance of glory.
Updated 20 February 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Petra Kvitova knows she has to improve or she can forget winning a second Dubai title.
That was the frank assessment the world No. 4 gave herself after she finally saw off the challenge of Jennifer Brady 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 at the Aviation Club. Kvitova arrived in Dubai as on the back of making the Australian Open final last month and as one of the favorites. But having been taken to three sets in her past two matches the Czech is looking far from potential champion material and that is something she readily admitted.
“(It’s) definitely a relief right now,: the two-time Wimbledon champion said.
“But I think in couple of minutes or hours, it will be really exhausting.
“I tried to be quicker today than yesterday (against Katerina Siniakova). “I did little bit better, but still was pretty tough.
“The wind was just terrible today, to be honest. It was really difficult to kind of find a way with it. I couldn’t really serve well today at all.
“It’s been big struggle for me.”
After her win over her compatriot Siniakova, Kvitova admitted all was not well with her game. But it was more in the sense of early tournament creases needing to be ironed out, rather than any worrying trends that might deal a forehand smash to her title chances. Having won the first set 7-5 against Brady the Czech lost her rhythm and suffered a 6-1 turnaround in the second.
She admitted she was unable to recover from a poor first game.
“That was probably the worst game which I played, I think the first game,” the 28-year-old said.
“From the time, I don’t know, probably mentally I just dropped and I can’t really handle it, my serve afterwards. I lost that game. From that time, it was like really quick.
“I’m happy that I started better in the third, which I started with my serve. Obviously it was better, but still I was down 40-15. I turned it around, I don’t know how, but I did. It was really important.”
Those hardly sound like words of someone confident they will be lifting the trophy on Saturday evening. Having spent over five hours on court in her two matches so far Kvitova was quick to dismiss the idea that she has an advantage heading into the later stages, there being no danger she starts her quarterfinal against Viktoria Kuzmova undercooked.
“I don’t think (two long matches will help),” Kvitova said.
“(But) I didn’t really have many days of practice (before the first round), to be honest. I
“I wasn’t really that prepared for this tournament.”

Topics: Petra Kvitova Dubai Tennis Championships

Lewis Hamilton tells rivals ‘catch me if you can’

Updated 20 February 2019
AFP
0

Lewis Hamilton tells rivals ‘catch me if you can’

  • Five-time world champion feeling confident of a sixth crown ahead of new season.
  • Pre-season testing going well in Barcelona.
Updated 20 February 2019
AFP
0

BARCELONA: Lewis Hamilton has warned his rivals they had better get ready to catch his dust as he is feeling “better than ever” ahead of the season.
The 34-year-old Briton enjoyed a near flawless run to secure his fifth drivers’ title last year. He won 11 of the 21 races to beat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel with two races to spare, and he expects the Italian marque to once again keep him on his toes.
“Ferrari are very strong,” Hamilton said in Barcelona on the third day of pre-season testing.
“It appears they have a better package than last year, which means it will be a bigger challenge for us.
“In the last few years, Ferrari has looked good from the very beginning so that’s to be expected.”
But he said it would be a mistake to draw any hard and fast conclusions from the evidence thrown up by testing.
“We’ll have a better idea I guess this time next week where we stand but still then we won’t know what fuel loads everybody is on and who is showing their cars and who isn’t.”
Hamilton, with a new two-year deal that will earn him £40 million ($52 million) a season, is buzzing after the winter recess.
“I feel in the best shape that I’ve been in,” he assured his fans, as he embarks on his quest for a sixth championship and record sixth consecutive constructors’ crown for Mercedes.
On a sixth title he shrugged: “I am not even focusing on that. It’s a new season, a new year, a new chapter and we have to approach like it’s our first.
“We’re going for number one, that’s how I approach it.
“But it’s not something that I allow my peers to talk about. It’s not what we are here for to focus on that number.”
He dismissed out of hand any notion of complacency setting in at his all-conquering team.
“We are always driven to do something new and to break boundaries and do stuff that no one else has done before but we are fully aware of the work that it will take to deliver something like that and it’s by no means like ‘yeah we are going for the sixth’ like it’s a relaxed thing.
“It’s not like that.”
Hamilton’s bid for title number six begins at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 17.

Topics: Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Formula One Mercedes Ferrari Sebastian Vettel

Latest updates

Bahri’s maritime solutions on show
0
Abdul Latif Jameel Land, Al-Muhaidib launch Muheel
0
Home Centre opens fully automated warehouse
0
Honor View20 smartphone launched in KSA
0
Saudi crown prince’s India visit to boost bilateral investment
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.