You are here

  • Home
  • Future leaders key to achieve ‘Vision 2030,’ says Saudi official
﻿

Future leaders key to achieve ‘Vision 2030,’ says Saudi official

Updated 21 February 2019
Arab News
0

Future leaders key to achieve ‘Vision 2030,’ says Saudi official

Updated 21 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Civil Service and Chairman of the Institute of Public Administration Sulaiman Al-Hamdan inaugurated the “Developing Future Leaders” roundtable on Wednesday. 

“The Kingdom achieved a distinguished civilizational status due to the wise developmental policies adopted by King Salman’s government as part of its engagement to move forward and achieve more successes and allow the Kingdom to assume its proper regional and international position,” Al-Hamdan said.

“I hope this event will reflect positively on the Kingdom’s administrative development process through the achievement of its objectives,” he said, noting that “the Kingdom’s strategic approach and ambitious vision pose an unprecedented challenge to the civil service system on various levels.”

“The ministry sought to provide an integrated human resources management system by empowering government agencies to effectively play their developmental roles. It did so through a series of directives such as reviewing and developing the executive regulations of the civil service system.”

Dr. Mushabab Al-Qahtani, the institute’s director general, noted that “preparing a second generation of leaders will greatly contribute to the achievement of the Kingdom’s vision.” 

“The subjects of this event aim at highlighting the importance of developing future leaders while discussing the latest means to do so and the role of current leaders in the process,” he said.

“The Kingdom, with the directives of its wise leadership, drew a road map leading to the future national development. It accorded great attention to building and developing human capital,” he added, pointing out that “King Salman’s government greatly focused on administrative and human capital development. This stresses its keenness to develop future leaders through diverse projects, plans and initiatives in order to achieve a sustainable development.”

Topics: Saudi Institute of Public Administration Sulaiman Al-Hamdan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
How ‘Absher’ app liberates Saudis from government bureaucracy
0
World
Governments should strengthen national identity amid globalization, academic says

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in China

Updated 11 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in China

Updated 11 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in China on Thursday, on the third leg of his Asia tour that started in Pakistan.

At the airport, the crown prince was greeted by a number of Chinese officials, including Khi Li Fung, Deputy Chairman of the Advisory and Political Council of the People's Republic of China, and Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Li Hua Xin.

He will meet Chinese President Xi Jin Ping during the official visit.

On Wednesday, the crown prince left India, after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

During his visit, Prince Mohammed said he expects the Kingdom's investments in India to be worth $100 billion in the next two years.

“We expect that the opportunity we are developing in India in many fields will exceed 100 billion dollars over the next two years,” he said.

(Developing)

 

Topics: Crown Prince Asia tour Crown Prince in China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Food apps fuel India’s hungry gig economy
0
Business & Economy
Saudi crown prince’s India visit to boost bilateral investment

Latest updates

Top Netanyahu challengers unite for Israeli elections
0
Pelosi urges support for resolution to block border wall emergency
0
Personality on the morning commute: Australia’s emoji license plates
0
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in China
0
KSA and allies to begin joint military maneuvers in Eastern Province on Saturday
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.