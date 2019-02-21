You are here

Pelosi urges support for resolution to block border wall emergency

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter to Democrats and Republicans late Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 February 2019
AFP
Pelosi urges support for resolution to block border wall emergency

  • Trump announced the emergency in order to bypass Congress
  • Sixteen states earlier this week sued over the declaration, but the Trump administration has continued with its plans
Updated 21 February 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called upon lawmakers to back a resolution to halt the national emergency declared by US President Donald Trump to fund a wall on the southern border with Mexico.
Trump announced the emergency in order to bypass Congress, which approved only a quarter of the $5.6 billion he wanted for the wall in a spending bill.
Sixteen states earlier this week sued over the declaration, but the Trump administration has continued with plans to pull together around a further $6.6 billion in federal funding, mostly from the Department of Defense.
Texas congressman Joaquin Castro had last week vowed to introduce a resolution to terminate the president’s move.
Lawmakers have until 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Thursday to co-sponsor it, before it is formally introduced on Friday.
“I write to invite all Members of Congress to cosponsor Congressman Joaquin Castro’s privileged resolution,” Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats and Republicans late Wednesday.”
“The President’s decision to go outside the bounds of the law to try to get what he failed to achieve in the constitutional legislative process violates the Constitution and must be terminated,” she said.
“We have a solemn responsibility to uphold the Constitution, and defend our system of checks and balances against the President’s assault.
Democrats were quick to express their support.
“I’m a YES to overturn the declaration,” Democratic Senator Brian Schatz tweeted.
Meanwhile, House Democrat Linda Sanchez, of California, said she was “proud” to support Castro’s resolution.

Two killed in Munich shooting

Updated 21 February 2019
Reuters
Two killed in Munich shooting

  • Police assume that one of the people now dead fired the shots
  • Germany has been on high alert since December 2016, when a Tunisian asylum seeker with extremist links caused chaos
Updated 21 February 2019
Reuters
MUNICH: Two people have been killed in the southern German city of Munich after locals reported shots being fired at a construction site on Thursday morning, a police spokesman said.
Police say they believe one of the dead fired the shots, spokesman Sven Mueller said.

"There is no danger for people there anymore," Mueller said, adding that he had no other details for the time being.

The incident is not believed to be terror related.
Germany has been on high alert since December 2016, when a Tunisian asylum seeker with extremist links hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded market place in Berlin, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens.

