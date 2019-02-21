Saudi Crown Prince sends Modi letter of thanks after leaving India

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a letter of thanks to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his departure from India on Wednesday.
In the letter, the crown prince expressed “gratitude and appreciation” for Modi’s hospitality during his visit with the Saudi delegation.
After his visit to India, the crown prince arrived in China on Thursday, on the third leg of his Asia tour that started in Pakistan.
Here is the letter in full:
Prime Minister of the Republic of India
Greetings,
I am pleased to express my gratitude and appreciation for your hospitality towards me and my delegation.
The talks we had confirmed the strength of the strategic relations between our countries, and the importance of improving cooperation in all fields, in a way that would serve the best interests of our states and nations.
Wishing health and happiness for your country, and progress and prosperity for your friendly nation, accept my sincerest greetings and appreciation.
Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister