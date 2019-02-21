You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Crown Prince sends Modi letter of thanks after leaving India
﻿

Saudi Crown Prince sends Modi letter of thanks after leaving India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 20, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Crown Prince sends Modi letter of thanks after leaving India

  • In the letter, the crown prince expressed “gratitude and appreciation” for Modi’s hospitality
  • After his visit to India, the crown prince arrived in China on Thursday
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a letter of thanks to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his departure from India on Wednesday.

In the letter, the crown prince expressed “gratitude and appreciation” for Modi’s hospitality during his visit with the Saudi delegation.  

“The talks we had confirmed the strength of the strategic relations between our countries, and the importance of improving cooperation in all fields, in a way that would serve the best interests of our states and nations,” the letter said.

After his visit to India, the crown prince arrived in China on Thursday, on the third leg of his Asia tour that started in Pakistan.

Here is the letter in full:

Prime Minister of the Republic of India

Greetings,

I am pleased to express my gratitude and appreciation for your hospitality towards me and my delegation.

The talks we had confirmed the strength of the strategic relations between our countries, and the importance of improving cooperation in all fields, in a way that would serve the best interests of our states and nations.

Wishing health and happiness for your country, and progress and prosperity for your friendly nation, accept my sincerest greetings and appreciation.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister

Topics: crown prince in india crown prince aisa tour Eye on the Vision Vision2030 Saudi Vision 2030

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi crown prince’s India visit to boost bilateral investment
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown prince’s India visit will help expand ties beyond energy

Saudi ambassador to China: royal visit reflects friendly relations

Updated 21 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi ambassador to China: royal visit reflects friendly relations

  • The Crown Prince will head the Saudi side during the meetings
  • The states will sign agreements in fields of energy, transport, investment and technology
Updated 21 February 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to China reflects the depth of relations and strategic partnerships between the two countries in various fields, Saudi ambassador to the country said.

The Chinese leadership welcomed the Crown Prince on Thursday, ahead of meetings of the joint committee in Beijing, Turki bin Mohammed Al-Mady added.

Agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed in the energy, investment, transport and technology sectors during the meeting, the ambassador said.

Topics: China Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Asia tour

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco to sign China refinery deals during crown prince visit
Developing 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in China

Latest updates

Sudan government arrests opposition leaders ahead of protest
0
WHAT WE LEARNED: Dominant defences, sloppy City and simple Serie A
0
British minister emphasizes Saudi Arabia’s important role in Yemen peace process
0
Dublin airport temporarily suspends flights over drone sighting
0
Greek authorities rescue 21 migrants adrift off usual route
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.