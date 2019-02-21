You are here

Avalanche in Indian Himalayas kills 1, leaves 5 missing

Heavy snow has caused avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. (File/AP)
Updated 21 February 2019
  • The soldiers were sent to repair a faulty water supply line when the avalanche struck
  • Avalanches and landslides are common in the region and have killed at least 21 people in the Indian portion of Kashmir in January and February this year
NEW DELHI: Indian rescuers have found the body of an army soldier and are searching for five others after an avalanche struck a Himalayan post in northern India.
Police officer Sakshi Verma says another five paramilitary soldiers were rescued from the area in Himachal Pradesh state bordering China.
The Press Trust of India news agency says the soldiers went to the 4,500-meter (14,760-foot) -high Shipki La border post to repair a faulty water supply line when the avalanche struck on Wednesday, burying six of them.
Avalanches and landslides are common in the region and have killed at least 21 people in the Indian portion of Kashmir in January and February this year. In 2017, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in three avalanches in the region.

Topics: India Kashmir

